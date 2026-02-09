Scotland records highest team total by an associate team in T20 World Cups

The Scotland cricket team scripted history on Monday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in Match 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against Italy as they became the first associate team in the tournament’s history to cross the 200-run mark in an innings.

Before Scotland, the USA held the record for the highest team total by an associate team when they scored 197 for 3 against Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup, chasing Canada's first-innings total of 194 for 5, which is third on the list.

Highest team totals by an associate team in T20 World Cups

Total Team Opponent Venue Year Innings 207/4 Scotland Italy Kolkata 2026 1st 197/3 USA Canada Dallas 2024 2nd 194/5 Canada USA Dallas 2024 1st 193/4 Netherlands Ireland Sylhet 2014 2nd 189/4 Ireland Netherlands Sylhet 2014 1st

Munsey-McMullen shine for Scotland

The fall of Munsey and Michael Jones (37 off 30) in quick succession briefly slowed the scoring rate, while Richie Berrington’s dismissal offered a short window of relief for the bowlers. Scotland, however, regrouped effectively through the middle phase of the innings.

The late overs belonged to Brandon McMullen, who produced a decisive finishing burst. McMullen remained unbeaten on 41 off 18 balls, striking cleanly and maintaining pressure until the final delivery. He was well supported by Michael Leask, who smashed 22 not out off just 5 balls, ensuring Scotland surged past the 200-run mark.

The innings was a complete effort, defined by Munsey’s command up front and a clinical finish that carried Scotland to 207/4.