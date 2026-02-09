Monday, February 09, 2026 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Scotland vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Scotland vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Italy will aim for a dream debut in the T20 World Cup with a win over Scotland in Kolkata

Scotland vs Italy broadcasting details

Scotland vs Italy broadcasting details

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A crucial Group C encounter awaits at Eden Gardens as Scotland lock horns with Italy in what promises to be a fascinating T20 World Cup contest. Scotland find themselves in a must-win situation after a difficult run of form. Consecutive defeats in recent matches have exposed their inconsistency, and another setback would leave them with very little margin for error in the race for qualification. Much will depend on their senior players handling pressure better and adapting quickly to the conditions in Kolkata.
 
Italy, by contrast, are riding a wave of confidence. Their qualification for the main tournament raised eyebrows, but their performances so far have justified the hype. Despite missing experienced batter Joe Burns, the Italians have shown depth and resilience, with captain Wayne Madsen playing a central role both tactically and with the bat. Italy will be eager to seize the moment and strengthen their position in the group.
 
 
With Scotland desperate for a revival and Italy aiming to continue their dream run, this clash could have major implications for the Group C standings.  Check all the live updates of the Scotland vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Scotland vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland vs Italy broadcasting details
Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website)
Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
Netherlands ICC.tv
Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+
Australia Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean
Rest of the World ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

Also Read

Scotland vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Scotland vs Italy LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy make World Cup debut; toss at 10:30

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus

Namibia captain credits World Cup exposure for associate teams' growth

SCO vs ITA T20 World Cup 2026 live timings

T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland vs Italy preview, toss time, live streaming

Group B points table T20 WC

T20 WC 2026 Group B points table: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Australia rankings

Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 20 runs in their T20 WC opener

Sri Lanka vs Ireland HIGHLIGHTS T20 World Cup 2026: SL get opening win, beat IRE by 20 runs

Scotland vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 9.
 
What will be the venue for the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
What time will the toss for the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

T20 WC Group C points table

T20 WC 2026 Group C points table: West Indies, Italy, England rankings

India vs Pakistan

T20 WC: ICC-PCB in talks; Pakistan likely to play India on February 15

England players celebrating Nepal's wicket

T20 WC 2026: Curran-Jacks help England survive late Nepal upset

Jacob Bethell and Tim Seifert (L-R)

England vs Nepal HIGHLIGHTS T20 World Cup 2026: England down Nepal in last ball thriller in Mumbai

SL vs IRE T20 World Cup live streaming

Sri Lanka vs Ireland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup T20 cricket Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayPFC-REC MergerBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance