Scotland vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?

A crucial Group C encounter awaits at Eden Gardens as Scotland lock horns with Italy in what promises to be a fascinating T20 World Cup contest. Scotland find themselves in a must-win situation after a difficult run of form. Consecutive defeats in recent matches have exposed their inconsistency, and another setback would leave them with very little margin for error in the race for qualification. Much will depend on their senior players handling pressure better and adapting quickly to the conditions in Kolkata.

Italy, by contrast, are riding a wave of confidence. Their qualification for the main tournament raised eyebrows, but their performances so far have justified the hype. Despite missing experienced batter Joe Burns, the Italians have shown depth and resilience, with captain Wayne Madsen playing a central role both tactically and with the bat. Italy will be eager to seize the moment and strengthen their position in the group.

Check all the live updates of the Scotland vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here With Scotland desperate for a revival and Italy aiming to continue their dream run, this clash could have major implications for the Group C standings.

But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Scotland vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland vs Italy broadcasting details Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website) Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP Netherlands — ICC.tv Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+ Australia — Amazon Prime Video New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean Rest of the World — ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

Scotland vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

