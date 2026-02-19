T20 WC 2026: Afghanistan vs Canada preview, toss time, live streaming

Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Afghanistan enter the match already eliminated from Super 8 contention, but they will be eager to salvage some pride after a challenging tournament.

AFG vs NED T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is approaching the final stages of the group phase, with Afghanistan set to clash with Canada in their penultimate Group stage match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, February 19.
 
Afghanistan enter the match already eliminated from Super 8 contention, but they will be eager to salvage some pride after a challenging tournament. Rashid Khan’s side suffered narrow defeats against South Africa and New Zealand, which ultimately dashed their hopes of progressing. The team will be determined to put up a competitive performance and finish their campaign on a positive note at Chepauk.
 
 
Canada, meanwhile, have struggled throughout the tournament and have yet to find their footing. The Dilpreet Bajwa-led squad began with a heavy 57-run defeat to South Africa and followed it up with successive losses to the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand. Facing Afghanistan, the Canadians will be keen to break their losing streak and register a first win in the competition before heading home. Both teams, despite their setbacks, will be looking to showcase their fighting spirit in what promises to be an entertaining encounter. 
 
Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (captain), Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
 
Canada playing 11 (probable): Yuvraj Singh Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (captain), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Dilon Heyliger, Shreyas Movva (wicketkeeper), Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Jaskaran Singh, Ansh Patel
 
Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is
 
Matches: 2
AFG won: 2
CAN won: 0
 
Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad
 
Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai
 
Canada squad: Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker
 
Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the Afghanistan vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The Afghanistan vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 19.
 
What will be the venue for the Afghanistan vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The Afghanistan vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
 
What time will the toss for the Afghanistan vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the Afghanistan vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Afghanistan vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Afghanistan vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

