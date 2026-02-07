Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC 2026: Bumrah likely to miss India's opening match against USA

T20 WC 2026: Bumrah likely to miss India's opening match against USA

In case Bumrah does not play Saturday's match, Mohammed Siraj is expected to step into the playing XI

Jasprit Bumrah joins the 100-wicket club in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The defending champions India could be without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against the USA on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium, with the fast bowler doubtful after missing a training session on the eve of the game.
 
Bumrah was slightly under the weather and is understood to have been running a mild temperature, prompting the team management to consider a cautious approach at the very start of the tournament. 

Precautionary approach from team management

With the India–USA fixture expected to be a relatively one-sided contest, the Indian camp is not keen to take any early risks with their most important fast bowler. Bumrah did not bowl at the nets on Friday, which fuelled speculation that he could be rested as a purely precautionary measure rather than due to any serious fitness concern.
 
 
Bumrah remains central to India’s white-ball plans, especially with tougher assignments lined up later in the group stage and beyond. The focus, therefore, is firmly on managing his workload and ensuring he is fully fit for the more demanding phases of the tournament.

Also Read

West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

West Indies vs Scotland LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: King-Hope give WI a steady start in Kolkata

Faheem Ashraf

T20 WC 2026: Faheem cameo helps Pakistan survive late scare

WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2026 live toss time

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: WI vs SCO preview, toss time, live streaming

West Indies vs Scotland broadcasting details

West Indies vs Scotland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Team India after winning ICC U19 World Cup 2026

U19 World Cup-winning team to receive Rs 7.5 crore prize money from BCCI

Siraj on standby if Bumrah sits out

In case Bumrah does not recover in time for Saturday’s match, Mohammed Siraj is expected to step into the playing XI. Siraj joined the squad on Friday evening and is the most likely replacement if the team opts to rest Bumrah.
 
However, with Hardik Pandya likely to take the new ball, Siraj may have to operate as a first-change bowler rather than opening the attack. The think tank is weighing combinations that allow flexibility while keeping the bowling unit balanced.

Busy group schedule ahead

India face a packed group schedule, with matches against Namibia on February 12, Pakistan on February 15, and Holland on February 18. Among these, the high-profile clash against Pakistan remains uncertain due to prevailing external factors, which further reduces the overall significance of the opening match against the USA.

Focus on the long campaign

Given the heavy workload ahead and stronger opponents to follow, resting Bumrah against a relatively inexperienced side appears to be the most sensible option. The team management is clear that preserving Bumrah’s fitness for the business end of the tournament is a top priority as India look to mount a serious title challenge.

More From This Section

Pakistan vs Netherlands broadcasting details

Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Pakistan cricket team

PAK vs NED T20 WC 2026: Colombo weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

PAK vs NED T20 World Cup

T20 WC 2026: Pakistan vs Netherlands playing 11, toss time, live streaming

ICC T20 World Cup opening ceremony

ICC T20 world cup 2026 opening ceremony, performers list, live streaming

Mohd Siraj named as replacement for Mohd Siraj

Mohd Siraj to replace Harshit Rana in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah India cricket team ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance