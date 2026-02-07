U19 World Cup-winning team to receive Rs 7.5 crore prize money from BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 7.5 crore for the Indian Under-19 men’s cricket team following their title-winning campaign at the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup. India clinched the trophy after a dominant victory over England in the final, continuing their rich legacy in age-group cricket with a sixth title in the event.

Whole country proud: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia

The announcement was made by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who lauded the young Indian side for their unbeaten run throughout the tournament and their commanding performance in the final. Speaking to news agency ANI after the triumph, Saikia said the entire cricketing fraternity in the country was proud of the Under-19 team’s achievement and confirmed that the board would reward the players for their outstanding effort.

ALSO READ: 1988 to 2026: Full list of Under-19 World Cup winners and runner-ups “The whole country and the BCCI are proud of our Under-19 side on their World Cup 2026 victory. The way the team defeated England in the final and remained undefeated through the tournament is truly commendable. The BCCI will award the team a cash prize of Rs 7.5 crore,” Saikia said.

Prime Minister congratulates young champions

India’s success at the global event also drew praise from the highest level of the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the players for their remarkable campaign, highlighting how their performance showcased the depth of cricketing talent in the country.

In his message, the Prime Minister said the victory would serve as an inspiration for aspiring young sportspersons across India and wished the players success in their future endeavours.

Record-breaking final in Harare

India sealed their sixth Under-19 World Cup title with a thumping 100-run win over England in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, held in Harare, Zimbabwe. Batting first after winning the toss, India piled on a massive 411 for 9, putting England under immediate pressure in the title clash.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the star of the final, producing a sensational innings of 175 off just 80 deliveries. His knock included 15 fours and 15 sixes and set the tone for India’s imposing total. Captain Ayush Mhatre provided solid support with a fluent 53 off 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu chipped in with a quick 40 from 31 deliveries.

In response, England fought hard but were never able to keep up with the steep asking rate. Caleb Falconer scored a valiant 115, but the English side ultimately fell well short of the daunting 412-run target.

Another milestone for India U19

India’s performance in the final also resulted in a new record, as they struck 31 sixes — the most ever in a Youth ODI final. The triumph adds to India’s previous Under-19 World Cup titles in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022, underlining their consistent dominance at the junior level. England, meanwhile, are still searching for a second title since their lone triumph in 1998.