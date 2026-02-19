T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe preview, toss time, live streaming

ALSO READ: Cricket Australia to assess failures after poor T20 World Cup 2026 showing Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will face each other in match 38 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today, with group supremacy on the line. Both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have qualified for Super 8 and will now try to finish group stages unbeaten.

Sri Lanka team news

Sri Lanka head into the contest with strong momentum after dominant wins over Oman, Ireland and Australia, and skipper Dasun Shanaka is unlikely to tinker much with a settled combination. Pathum Nissanka’s return to form with a match-winning century and Kusal Mendis’ consistent run of fifties have strengthened the top order, although Kusal Perera’s lean patch remains a concern.

The bowling attack looks balanced, with Dushmantha Chameera leading the pace unit and Matheesha Pathirana providing variation. Spin will again be key, with Maheesh Theekshana and Dushan Hemantha expected to exploit familiar conditions and maintain Sri Lanka’s strong control through the middle overs.

Zimbabwe team news

Zimbabwe arrive with confidence after sealing Super 8 qualification, highlighted by their famous win over Australia. Captain Sikandar Raza will rely on a settled core, with opener Brian Bennett in excellent touch following unbeaten knocks against Australia and Oman. The batting unit, featuring Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl and Craig Ervine, has shown consistency, giving the side stability at the top.

On the bowling front, Blessing Muzarabani remains the spearhead after his four-wicket haul against Australia, while Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza add variety. Zimbabwe are expected to stick with their proven combination as they aim to challenge Sri Lanka for the top spot.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Total matches: 11

Sri Lanka won: 8

Zimbabwe won: 3

No result: 0

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana

Zimbabwe squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Graeme Cremer

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 19.

What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.