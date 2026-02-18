India vs Netherlands live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Check IND vs NED LIVE SCORE UPDATES here India, already through to the Super 8 stage, will look to sharpen their preparations when they face the Netherlands in their final league encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tonight. With qualification secured, the emphasis shifts from results to refining combinations and building rhythm ahead of the knockout phase.

A key storyline heading into the clash is Abhishek Sharma’s struggle for runs. The dynamic opener, renowned for his aggressive stroke play, has endured a tough tournament so far. After falling for a duck in the opening game, missing the Namibia fixture due to illness, and registering another early dismissal against Pakistan, he is yet to find momentum.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Surya: We are going to bat first. It looks like a good surface. We want to put runs on the board and put some pressure on the bowlers to defend the total. The mood in the camp is really good and they are playing the brand of cricket I want them to play. Every game someone is putting their hand up and that is good to see. We have two changes - Arshdeep comes in for Kuldeep, Axar is resting and Washington comes in. Scott: Yes we would have batted. It looks like a good wicket. For us it is about finishing our campaign well. Just looking to put in a complete performance today. We have one change.

Fortunately for India, Ishan Kishan’s superb form at the top has provided stability and firepower. Abhishek, however, will be keen to recalibrate, especially as opposition teams have adjusted their fields to restrict his scoring areas during the powerplay.

There are also minor concerns around India’s approach against spin, with Namibia and Pakistan managing to slow the scoring at times. With nothing at stake in terms of qualification, the team management may experiment with the bowling unit, potentially giving key pacers like Jasprit Bumrah a breather.

For the Netherlands, responding strongly after a heavy defeat to the USA will be a daunting assignment against a confident Indian outfit.