India vs Netherlands live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

There are also minor concerns around India's approach against spin, with Namibia and Pakistan managing to slow the scoring at times.

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

India, already through to the Super 8 stage, will look to sharpen their preparations when they face the Netherlands in their final league encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tonight. With qualification secured, the emphasis shifts from results to refining combinations and building rhythm ahead of the knockout phase.  Check IND vs NED LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
A key storyline heading into the clash is Abhishek Sharma’s struggle for runs. The dynamic opener, renowned for his aggressive stroke play, has endured a tough tournament so far. After falling for a duck in the opening game, missing the Namibia fixture due to illness, and registering another early dismissal against Pakistan, he is yet to find momentum.
 

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Surya: We are going to bat first. It looks like a good surface. We want to put runs on the board and put some pressure on the bowlers to defend the total. The mood in the camp is really good and they are playing the brand of cricket I want them to play. Every game someone is putting their hand up and that is good to see. We have two changes - Arshdeep comes in for Kuldeep, Axar is resting and Washington comes in.  Scott: Yes we would have batted. It looks like a good wicket. For us it is about finishing our campaign well. Just looking to put in a complete performance today. We have one change.

 
Fortunately for India, Ishan Kishan’s superb form at the top has provided stability and firepower. Abhishek, however, will be keen to recalibrate, especially as opposition teams have adjusted their fields to restrict his scoring areas during the powerplay.

India vs Netherlands Pitch report

There are also minor concerns around India’s approach against spin, with Namibia and Pakistan managing to slow the scoring at times. With nothing at stake in terms of qualification, the team management may experiment with the bowling unit, potentially giving key pacers like Jasprit Bumrah a breather.
 
For the Netherlands, responding strongly after a heavy defeat to the USA will be a daunting assignment against a confident Indian outfit. 
 
India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 

India vs Netherlands Pitch report

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News India cricket team

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

