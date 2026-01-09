WPL 2026 MI vs RCB Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will renew their Women’s Premier League (WPL) rivalry tonight as WPL 2026 gets underway at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Two of the league’s most followed franchises, MI bring championship pedigree, while RCB arrive with a point to prove after an underwhelming run last year.

MI look bolstered by added pace, headlined by Shabnim Ismail’s return, giving their attack a sharper edge and a genuine intimidation factor. Their batting core remains heavy-duty, with Hayley Matthews expected to set the tone in the PowerPlay and Harmanpreet Kaur anchoring the middle overs with calculated aggression. MI’s all-round balance makes them a tough side to unsettle.

RCB counter with experience and adaptability. Smriti Mandhana leads a batting group that thrives on momentum, supported by dependable overseas options who add flexibility through the phases. Their bowling mix offers variety, but discipline will be key against MI’s depth.

Now how can fans across the globe watch this much-anticipated match through their phones, laptops or televisions? Take a look.

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms ALSO READ: WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB be played?

The MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be played on Friday, January 9.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB?

The WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB in India?

The live telecast of the MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB in India?

The live streaming of the MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

