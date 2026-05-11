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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for PBKS and DC here

Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for PBKS and DC here

DC, after starting their season with back-to-back wins, have lost seven of their last nine games and are just one loss away from elimination

PBKS and DC qualification scenario (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

PBKS and DC qualification scenario (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

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In a crucial clash in terms of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff race, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are hosting Delhi Capitals in match 55 of the season at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala today.
 
Both teams will take the field with troubles of their own, as PBKS, after starting their season with a seven-game unbeaten run, have dropped three games in a row and will be desperate to overturn their fortunes against DC.
 
On the other hand, DC, after starting their season with back-to-back wins, have lost seven of their last nine games and are just one loss away from getting eliminated.
 
 
Now, as the two sides take on each other with hopes of improving their standing in the points table, let’s take a look at their playoff qualification scenarios for IPL 2026.  IPL 2026 Match 55, PBKS vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

Punjab Kings playoffs qualification scenario

PBKS are currently fourth in the points table with 13 points in 10 matches, which means they can still reach 21 points. That will not only be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs but could also ensure a top-two finish.

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Even if PBKS lose against DC today, they can still finish in the top two if they win their last three games. However, if the Shreyas Iyer-led side lose two or more of their remaining games, they could find themselves in danger of elimination.

Delhi Capitals playoffs qualification scenario

DC are currently eighth in the points table with just eight points in 11 matches. If they win their remaining games, they will reach 14 points. DC can still make it through if they win their next three games by big margins to improve their net run rate of -1.154.
 
However, even after winning all three games, they will still need at least three of the top six teams to lose at least three or more games if they want to make a late entry into the top four.

IPL 2026 points table:

Position Team Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR
1 RCB 11 7 4 0 14 +1.103
2 SRH 11 7 4 0 14 +0.737
3 GT 11 7 4 0 14 +0.228
4 PBKS 10 6 3 1 13 +0.571
5 CSK 11 6 5 0 12 +0.185
6 RR 11 6 5 0 12 +0.082
7 KKR 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169
8 DC 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154
9 MI (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585
10 LSG (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

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