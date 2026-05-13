Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for RCB and KKR here

The playoff race in IPL 2026 is reaching its most decisive stage, and tonight’s clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders could have major implications for both teams.

RCB currently sit among the top contenders in the standings and have an opportunity to strengthen their grip at the top of the table with another victory. A win tonight would take them closer to officially sealing a playoff berth while also improving their chances of finishing inside the top two, a position that offers a significant advantage in the knockout phase.

For KKR, however, the equation is far more urgent. The defending champions are still fighting to stay alive in the playoff race after a difficult first half of the season. A defeat would leave them in a very dangerous position, while a win would move them to 11 points and keep their qualification hopes firmly alive heading into the final stretch.

RCB playoff qualification scenario

Played: 11

Points: 14

NRR: 1.103

RCB enter the match with the best net run rate in the tournament and remain one of the strongest contenders for a top-two finish. Another victory tonight would take them to 16 points and place them in an extremely strong position to qualify for the playoffs.

Even though 16 points may not mathematically guarantee qualification, their superior NRR gives them a major edge over most rivals. Winning two of their remaining matches would almost certainly secure a playoff berth and potentially a Qualifier 1 spot.

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KKR playoff qualification scenario

Played: 10

Points: 9

NRR: -0.169

KKR remain one of the few teams with four matches still left to play, which keeps them very much alive despite sitting in the lower half of the table.

A win tonight would move Kolkata to 11 points and significantly boost their survival hopes. If they manage to win all four remaining matches, they can still finish on 17 points, a tally that would give them a strong chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Their recent resurgence has been a major positive, with the side entering the contest after four consecutive victories. Importantly for KKR, three of their remaining matches after tonight will be played at Eden Gardens, where they will hope to continue their late push for a top-four finish.