IPL 2026 RCB vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Raipur Stadium stats

A high-stakes contest awaits in Raipur as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 57 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday, with both teams chasing crucial points in the race to the playoffs.

RCB head into the clash placed second on the table with 14 points, and a win would take them back to the summit while putting them on the verge of playoff qualification.

KKR, meanwhile, have revived their campaign brilliantly with four successive victories, and another win is essential to keep their top-four hopes alive.

KKR finally appear to have found the right balance in both batting and bowling. Their top order has started providing solid starts, the middle order has looked far more composed, and the bowlers have delivered impressive performances in the middle overs to close out games effectively.

For RCB, the formula has remained simple and successful. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have consistently struck in the powerplay, making Bengaluru one of the strongest bowling units this season. Although the batting line-up has looked slightly rusty in recent matches, the middle order has repeatedly rescued the team in pressure situations.

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium: Pitch report for RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026

The surface at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is expected to offer a balanced contest in the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13.

Fast bowlers could get early movement and bounce with the new ball, while batters may find scoring easier once settled due to the consistent pace and carry. The previous match at the venue turned into a low-scoring thriller, suggesting stroke-making may not be straightforward initially.

Dew is likely to influence the second innings, making chasing the preferred option after winning the toss.

IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played just two matches in the IPL at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur and have emerged victorious on both occasions.

IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders have played just one game at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, back in 2013, against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). KKR won the game by seven wickets.

IPL 2026: RCB vs KKR head-to-head at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

RCB and KKR will face each other for the first time at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur when they take the field for IPL 2026 Match 57 on Wednesday.

What happened in the last IPL match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium?

The last IPL match played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium was Match 54 of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

MI batted first in the match and were restricted to 166 for 7 after 20 overs despite Tilak Varma’s brilliant innings of 57. In reply, RCB, with the help of a brilliant half-century from Krunal Pandya (73 off 46 balls), chased down the total with two wickets to spare off the final ball of the match.

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium: Key stats