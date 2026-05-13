IPL 2026: PBKS vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in Match 58 of IPL 2026 at the HPCA Stadium on May 14. Punjab Kings head into the contest looking to arrest a worrying slide after suffering four consecutive defeats. The Shreyas Iyer-led side enjoyed a sensational start to the campaign, remaining unbeaten in their opening seven matches, but their momentum has dipped significantly in recent weeks. PBKS suffered another setback in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals despite posting a massive 211-run total. Even with the recent struggles, Punjab remain in the top four with 13 points from 11 matches and will be desperate to return to winning ways to strengthen their playoff hopes.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have officially been knocked out of the tournament following their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur. The five-time champions have endured an inconsistent season and failed to convert their strong squad on paper into performances on the field. With only six points from 11 games, MI currently sit ninth in the standings.

The previous meeting between the two sides earlier this season saw Punjab Kings dominate at the Wankhede Stadium. After Mumbai posted 195/6, powered by Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten century and Naman Dhir’s half-century, PBKS comfortably chased the target thanks to explosive knocks from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer, sealing victory with seven wickets in hand.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs MI playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur

Impact Player: Shashank Singh

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

PBKS vs MI head-to-head in IPL

Matches Played - 35

Won by PBKS - 18

Won by MI - 17

Squads of both teams

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pyla Avinash, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad

MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Robin Minz

IPL 2026 match on May 14: PBKS vs MI live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 14 in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will clash in Match 58 of IPL 2026 on May 14.

What is the venue of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 match?

The HPCA Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

When will the live toss for PBKS vs MI take place?

The live toss for the PBKS vs MI cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 match in India?

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the PBKS vs MI match.