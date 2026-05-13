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RCB vs KKR live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders through its app and website

RCB vs KKR broadcast details

RCB vs KKR broadcast details

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to strengthen their playoff push when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Raipur on Wednesday. Although RCB currently sit at the top of the table with 14 points, their batting concerns remain a major talking point after a struggling chase against Mumbai Indians in the previous game.
 
Captain Rajat Patidar’s dip in form has affected the middle-order momentum, placing added responsibility on players such as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David to deliver. RCB will face a stiff challenge against KKR’s in-form bowling attack led by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, with support from Vaibhav Arora and Kartik Tyagi.
 
 
KKR, meanwhile, have revived their campaign with four consecutive wins but remain in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. Their batting has improved considerably through contributions from Rinku Singh, Finn Allen and Cameron Green, while Ajinkya Rahane’s side will also rely heavily on handling Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplay.
 
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action. 

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IPL 2026 RCB vs KKR broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet 

How to watch RCB vs KKR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 13 (Wednesday).
 
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will be held at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on May 13.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 on May 13?
 
The toss for the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 begin on May 13?
 
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on its app and website.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket News

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

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