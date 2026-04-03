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CSK vs PBKS Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

CSK's hopes of a fresh start this year were dented when they were thoroughly outplayed by the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

CSK vs PBKS live streaming

CSK vs PBKS live streaming

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 9:35 PM IST

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In a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter at Chepauk, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a challenging total of 209/5, setting Punjab Kings (PBKS) a daunting target of 210. The innings was propelled by fiery contributions from Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, and Sarfaraz Khan, who combined aggression with smart strokeplay to keep the scoreboard moving. Dube’s late surge was decisive, finishing unbeaten on 45 while clearing the infield and hitting crucial boundaries and sixes in the final overs.
 
Ayush Mhatre anchored the innings earlier, scoring a fluent 73 off 43 balls, mixing power with placement to provide a solid platform. Sarfaraz Khan added a quick 32 from just 12 deliveries, attacking the bowlers effectively before falling to Vijaykumar Vyshak. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Samson contributed in the initial overs, rotating strike and maintaining a healthy run rate.
 
 
CSK’s batting depth and tactical awareness were on display, particularly in the death overs, where Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett bowled well at times but were punished for inconsistent lengths and full tosses. The team exploited gaps behind the infield, ran well between wickets, and capitalized on scoring opportunities.
 
Overall, CSK combined aggression, timing, and composure to set a formidable 210-run target, showcasing their ability to accelerate late and put PBKS under immense pressure for the chase in the second innings.

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Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Gaikwad:  It looks like it's on the drier side; I don't think it'll change too much., Early April, so dew shouldn't play a role. Running on the board and defending it should be good. We had a tough time last season, a few mistakes and errors which can happen in a T20 game. But that's all in the past; it's about taking it game-by-game and focusing on each one at a time. That has been the key for CSK as a franchise: a strong top order and a good start by the openers. That was the reason for me partnering with Sanju Samson. One change, Prashant Veer replaces Matt Short.  Shreyas: We will bowl first. It's their first match on home ground, the pressure will be on them regarding how things go. I just want to remain positive, composed, and cool while talking, avoiding negativity. It gives us immense confidence considering the line-up we have; they have a good team playing consistently, and we just want to play to the best of our ability. I want to take on the bowlers when the chips are down; I don't want the bowlers to be on top. Want to go with a similar mindset this time as well. We are playing the same team

 
 
IPL 2026 CSK vs PBKS broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
IPL 2026 Match 7, CSK vs PBKS : LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11   How to watch CSK vs PBKS in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
 
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 3 (Friday).
 
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026?
The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 begin?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in India?
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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