CSK vs PBKS Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
CSK's hopes of a fresh start this year were dented when they were thoroughly outplayed by the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.
BS Web Team New Delhi
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In a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter at Chepauk, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a challenging total of 209/5, setting Punjab Kings (PBKS) a daunting target of 210. The innings was propelled by fiery contributions from Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, and Sarfaraz Khan, who combined aggression with smart strokeplay to keep the scoreboard moving. Dube’s late surge was decisive, finishing unbeaten on 45 while clearing the infield and hitting crucial boundaries and sixes in the final overs.
Ayush Mhatre anchored the innings earlier, scoring a fluent 73 off 43 balls, mixing power with placement to provide a solid platform. Sarfaraz Khan added a quick 32 from just 12 deliveries, attacking the bowlers effectively before falling to Vijaykumar Vyshak. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Samson contributed in the initial overs, rotating strike and maintaining a healthy run rate.
CSK’s batting depth and tactical awareness were on display, particularly in the death overs, where Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett bowled well at times but were punished for inconsistent lengths and full tosses. The team exploited gaps behind the infield, ran well between wickets, and capitalized on scoring opportunities.
Overall, CSK combined aggression, timing, and composure to set a formidable 210-run target, showcasing their ability to accelerate late and put PBKS under immense pressure for the chase in the second innings.
Also Read
|IPL 2026 CSK vs PBKS broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
IPL 2026 Match 7, CSK vs PBKS : LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 How to watch CSK vs PBKS in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 3 (Friday).
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026?
The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 begin?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in India?
JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 6:32 PM IST