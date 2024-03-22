IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Shreyas doesn't want to worry about injury anymore

Shreyas Iyer's fitness in question might not be part of Kolkata Knight Rider's Playing 11 ahead of the KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2024. Photo: Shreyas Iyer Twitter

He has had a rough one month leading up to the IPL but KKR captain Shreyas Iyer wants to put all those negative thoughts in the back-burner as he focuses on what's there in store for him.

Iyer, who recently was axed from BCCI central contracts list for his apparent reluctance to play Ranji Trophy, did score 95 in the final for Mumbai with a recurring back injury.

But the NCA has given him clearance to play IPL with a rider -- that he should be careful while lunging forward. The KKR skipper however feels that he is in best possible shape.

"I don't want to think about what the doctor has said, what the injury was because, as I mentioned previously, when you over-think, put your focus on the injury, and in that moment, forget about what you're doing the best," Iyer told mediapersons ahead of team's opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"So, I want to put all these things aside and focus on what's there for me on the plate," the skipper made his priority clear.

Personally, he feels that he is in good mind space getting into the tournament.

"I have ticked the boxes in every way possible so I am in high spirits," Iyer added.

"Right now, if I look at myself, I feel that I'm in the best shape possible. I played so many years in the IPL so it's not that I am completely distant from it. Personally, my preparation has been top-notch."



He has done the hard yards and is ready for the big challenge.

"I've been doing my training regularly, I've been hitting the balls, and I've been batting for longer periods of time. So, that is something I'm thriving on."



There has been a lot of talk centring around Iyer and his back injury following his pullout from the Test series versus England as the India batter has found himself out of a central contract ahead of the T20I World Cup in June.

"I'm looking forward to winning the IPL. If you would ask any captain, they would have the same mentality. And that's why you have to be in the present as much as possible."



Obviously, he has attracted a lot of negative publicity of late but he doesn't want to dwell on those aspects.

"If you dwell too much either on past or future, I personally feel that you make a lot of mistakes. So, that's what I've learned over a period of time, that whatever is in your hand, you have to make the best use of it."



"The decision-making outside of it is not in your hand, and the more you dwell on that, the more mistakes you would be indulging in.

"So I just want to keep doing my work and see to it that I do it right. And if I even do it wrong, I want to learn from it and see to it that I don't repeat it again."



The season will also mark a second innings from their two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir who has returned as a mentor for the upcoming IPL.

KKR have been without a title since 2014 and have finished seventh in last two editions.

"He brings a lot of inputs. Strategically strong, having won two IPLs. Knows a lot about the venue and the opposition teams. Chandu sir (head coach Chandrakant Pandit) and Gautam sir give a lot of inputs. When I talk to them in practice, I get a lot of inputs.

"I have worked with him previously in a different franchise (Delhi) and I know what his mindset is. He is a fearless guy and he gives you a lot of freedom as a captain and also as a player.

"So, I am basically honoured to be playing under him and it gives a lot of pleasure for other players as well in the team to go and express themselves with freedom.

"Boys are in high spirits, to be honest. For me, particularly coming after a year, it gives me great pleasure to be back with the team. Looking at the spirits, I am also motivated internally."



KKR also have revamped their pace bowling lineup by signing Mitchell Starc as the costliest ever buy of the IPL.

"Motivation is always good from the start. When Starc is in, it brings a lot of advantage. He can bowl anywhere, be it in powerplay, middle overs, or death. He carries a lot of experience. It's good for our youngsters as well.