Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: Rayudu blames RCB's title drought to senior players' failure

RCB have lost two out of their three IPL games this season and while Kohli has scored 203 runs at a strike rate of 140 plus, he hasn't exactly set the stage on fire during Powerplay

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Super Kings (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If a title triumph has eluded Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), it is because highly-paid international stars have always buckled under pressure, leaving the juniors to do all the heavylifting, says former India batter Ambati Rayudu.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Rayudu, who has won multiple IPL trophies with both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, didn't take any names but probably he was hinting towards team's three premier batters -- Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis.
RCB have lost two out of their three IPL games this season and while Kohli has scored 203 runs at a strike-rate of 140 plus, he hasn't exactly set the stage on fire during Powerplay.
Du Plessis has managed 65 runs in four games while Maxwell has contributed only 31 runs so far in as many games.
"RCB's bowlers always concede over par runs and their batting unit performs under par," Rayudu told Star Sports after RCB lost to LSG on Tuesday.
"Who are all batting in pressure situations? The young Indian batters and Dinesh Karthik. The big international names, who are supposed to take the pressure, where are they? All are back in the dressing room," Rayudu said.
He was referring Mahipal Lomror, who has come in as Impact Sub in a few games and scored at a strike-rate of 230 plus and Karthik, whose cameo was instrumental in their only win of the season so far against Punjab Kings.
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

Rayudu termed it as a convenient option for senior batters, who are consuming all the Powerplay overs, where scoring runs is easy with field restrictions in place.
"Sixteen years. This is the same story of RCB, when there is pressure, no big name is ever found standing. All youngsters are playing at the back-end and all the big guns bat at the top of the order and they whip off the cream from the cake and that is the reason this team has never won IPL," said the 38-year-old firebrand batter, who played 55 ODIs and six T20Is for India between 2013 and 2019.

Also Read

Ambati Rayudu reveals reason for quitting YSRCP amid speculations of rift

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by SRH

IPL 2024: KKR post second highest total in Indian Premier League history

IPL 2024 GT vs PBKS preview: Punjab batters face Titans challenge

IPL 2024: Mustafizur flies back home to complete visa process for T20 WC

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' Shivam Mavi ruled out due to injury

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League IPL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon