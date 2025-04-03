Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch KKR vs SRH cricket match live?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will continue their IPL 2025 journey as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3. This matchup is a rematch of last year’s final, where KKR triumphed by eight wickets to claim their third IPL title. However, this season has seen a different narrative, with both teams from last year's finale currently sitting at the bottom of the points table.
 
Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR began their campaign with a disappointing seven-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore. They bounced back in their second match against Rajasthan Royals, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten knock of 97 by Quinton de Kock. Unfortunately, in their most recent game against Mumbai Indians, KKR's batting line-up crumbled, posting a meager total of 116, which Mumbai easily chased down.
 
 
Similarly, SRH has experienced a fluctuating start to their season. They began with a sensational performance, smashing a massive 286 runs to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs. However, their momentum quickly faltered, as they lost their next two matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.  Check IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH broadcast details
 
IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

  How to watch KKR vs SRH in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 3 (Thursday).
 
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?
 
The match will be held at the Eden gardens in Kolkata on April 3.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?
 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between KKR and SRH will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 begin on April 3?
 
The IPL 2025 match between KKR and SRH will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

