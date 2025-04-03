IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch KKR vs SRH cricket match live?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will continue their IPL 2025 journey as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3. This matchup is a rematch of last year’s final, where KKR triumphed by eight wickets to claim their third IPL title. However, this season has seen a different narrative, with both teams from last year's finale currently sitting at the bottom of the points table.
Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR began their campaign with a disappointing seven-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore. They bounced back in their second match against Rajasthan Royals, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten knock of 97 by Quinton de Kock. Unfortunately, in their most recent game against Mumbai Indians, KKR's batting line-up crumbled, posting a meager total of 116, which Mumbai easily chased down.
Similarly, SRH has experienced a fluctuating start to their season. They began with a sensational performance, smashing a massive 286 runs to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs. However, their momentum quickly faltered, as they lost their next two matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Check IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH broadcast details
|IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Also Read
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 3 (Thursday).
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at the Eden gardens in Kolkata on April 3.
What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between KKR and SRH will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 begin on April 3?
The IPL 2025 match between KKR and SRH will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.