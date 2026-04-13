IPL 2026: BCCI serves notice to RR manager for breaching PMOA guidelines

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has issued a show-cause notice to Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder for allegedly violating communication protocols during an IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups The notice, sent by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), asks the official to respond within 48 hours. The action follows footage showing Bhinder using a mobile phone in an area that may fall outside the permitted zone under PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) regulations, triggering scrutiny over adherence to league rules.

Issue centres around dugout phone usage

The matter stems from Bhinder being seen using a mobile handset in the dugout area during the match. As per existing IPL guidelines, team managers are allowed to carry mobile devices, but their use is restricted to specific zones such as the dressing room.

In this case, the ambiguity lies in whether the location qualifies as a restricted area. Bhinder was reportedly seated near a refrigerator adjacent to the players’ boundary-side enclosure, raising questions over whether he was technically inside or outside the permitted space at the time of use.

What PMOA guidelines allow and restrict

Under PMOA rules, team managers can use mobile devices strictly for cricket-related operations or in exceptional personal circumstances involving players or support staff, with prior approval. However, usage is tightly regulated in terms of both purpose and location.

Additionally, security personnel and officials are allowed to carry devices but are prohibited from using them at the venue unless there is a security emergency. Devices must also remain on silent mode at all times within the designated areas.

Laptop use and operational limits clarified

The guidelines also extend to other communication tools such as laptops. Team managers are permitted to use such devices within the PMOA, but only for logistical or administrative purposes related to matches.

Any deviation, including personal use, is considered a breach under Article 4.2.5. The regulations clearly state that misuse of any communication device, regardless of intent, can invite disciplinary action.

Medical condition could be a key factor

Bhinder’s recent recovery from a serious lung ailment could play a role in the case. It is understood that he had informed the BCCI about his health condition before the start of the season and may not have been in a position to frequently access the dressing room.

This factor may be taken into account while determining whether the breach was procedural or justified under exceptional circumstances.

Context of communication rules post-COVID

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI relaxed certain restrictions by allowing teams to carry two communication devices. The board has also relied on digital platforms like WhatsApp to relay operational updates to team officials.

This has led to arguments that team management must stay connected to official communication channels, which is one of the reasons mobile device use is permitted within a controlled framework.

RR and other teams under scrutiny

The Rajasthan Royals are also believed to have faced Code of Conduct-related warnings earlier in the season, mostly linked to dress code violations. While a few other franchises have reportedly received notices for similar minor breaches, this case stands apart due to its connection with anti-corruption protocols and communication rules.