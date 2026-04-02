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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / It's a 50-50 thing still: Rishabh Pant on opening through entire IPL

It's a 50-50 thing still: Rishabh Pant on opening through entire IPL

In 23 games that he has opened across all T20s, Pant's strike-rate has been 159 with a century and five fifties.

Rishabh Pant after loss vs DC

Rishabh Pant after loss vs DC

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

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Rishabh Pant promoted himself up the order in Lucknow Super Giants opening defeat to Delhi Capitals but the skipper isn't sure whether he would be facing the new ball through out the entire course of Indian Premier League this season.

Pant (7) was run-out at non-striker's end after Mukesh Kumar of DC deflected a straight hit from Mitchell Marsh but the data indicates that the flamboyant left-hander has been at his best when he has opened the innings.

In 23 games that he has opened across all T20s, his strike-rate has been 159 with a century and five fifties.

"It's a 50-50 call," Pant said when asked if he would continue opening throughout instead of the crack pair of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh.

 

Asked about his run-out, Pant said: "The best way to recover is to ignore the run-out. You can't control something like that, but thinking about it puts you under pressure."  He also conceded that he was forced to bring in all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as an Impact Sub after a batting collapse which effectively ended a chance to play a specialist spinner in Digvesh Rathi.

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"We didn't secure a partnership, so we had to use the option as an impact sub because we were a few runs short."  He also defended the move to send Ayush Badoni ahead of Nicholas Pooran. 

"The idea was simple - he would take charge in the middle overs since I opened (on Pooran battng at 5). We had a role defined for Badoni, when we lose early wickets, that's the time he can make a mark.

"There was enough with the new ball, but you can't put the opposition under pressure. But the way the boys bowled, that's a positive," he said.

Pant admitted that 16 wides in a defence of 142 did hurt LSG.

"Extras hurt, but when you're trying to defend a small score, you tend to put in the extra effort."  DC skipper Axar Patel said that since wickets fell early, young Sameer Rizvi, who won the game with an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls, was sent early.

"Had it been towards the end, we would have sent Ashutosh Sharma. But the way Ashu played in last season and this season Sameer, I couldn't be happier."  Rizvi, on his part, said: "Coaches backed me throughout last season and I was told that I will bat No. 4 throughout the season come what may. When we lost four wickets, Stubbs told me not to take undue risk as ball was swinging. So plan was to hit the loose balls for boundaries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rishabh Pant Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

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