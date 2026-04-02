Thursday, April 02, 2026 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Batting at number four gave me confidence: Rizvi after winning knock vs LSG

Batting at number four gave me confidence: Rizvi after winning knock vs LSG

Young Delhi Capitals batter Sameer Rizvi grabbed the the opportunity to bat at number four with both hands and said his only focus now is to maintain the consistency going forward in the IPL.

Sameer Rizvi

Lucknow: Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Young Delhi Capitals batter Sameer Rizvi grabbed the the opportunity to bat at number four with both hands and said his only focus now is to maintain the consistency going forward in the IPL.

Rizvi gave ample display of his talent, coming in as an 'Impact Player' to help Delhi Capitals get past Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets after a shaky start here on Wednesday.

Chasing 142, DC were reduced to 26 for 4 within first five overs but Rizvi (70 not out off 47 balls), coming in for T Natarajan, conjured an unbroken 119-run stand for the fifth wicket with the seasoned Tristan Stubbs (39 not out off 32 balls) to chase down the target in just 17.1 overs.

 

Rizvi showed exemplary maturity during his knock and hit five fours and four sixes on a tricky track.

"Coaches told me before that you will play at No.4 position and we will back you. You just play your natural, positive game," said the 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh cricketer.

Also Read

Mumbai to get a third stadium in the Mumbai Metropolitan region soon

Mumbai metropolitan region to get massive 1 lakh seat cricket stadium soon

RPSG Ventures, owner of IPL team LSG, stock has zoomed 84% in 6 days.

Ashish Dhawan portfolio stock: RPSG Ventures zooms 84% in 6 days

Rassie van der Dussen

SA batter Rassie Van der Dussen announces retirement from int'l cricket

Nuwan Thushara

IPL 2026: Sri Lanka's Thushara seeks court intervention to play for RCB

Rishabh Pant failed to make a mark as opener for LSG last night vs DC

IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen doubtful over Rishabh Pant's opener role for LSG

"Whenever I play for UP or in UPT20 league, I bat at no.4 and if you get to bat at the same position in IPL it gives a lot of confidence. It is a big opportunity for me and they (coaches) are also giving me freedom to play my natural game. So I just make my mindset to grab these opportunities."  "I haven't played many innings in IPL but I will always try to be consistent. I will try to forget this innings and focus on the next match." 

  It was a second successive fifty plus score for Rizvi in the IPL, having closed out last season with a half-century.

Talking about the run chase and his partnership with Stubbs, Rizvi said they decided to bat according to the situation of the game.

"The intent from the start was to play positive cricket but once we were down four wickets we decided to slow down a bit and take our time, read the wicket because the chase was not that big.

"I have played 2-3 innings earlier with Stubbs. He keeps it very simple, plays according to situation."  Rizvi said having played a lot of cricket here in his home ground, it helped him a lot during his unbeaten knock.

"Any player playing in his hometown will have an idea about the boundaries, conditions, atmosphere and it helps a lot."  The right-hander said the wicket was not easy to bat against fast bowlers.

"The ball was swinging a lot so it was difficult to score runs against fast bowlers, so plan was to attack spinners and score big against them. If the ball is there we will hit.

"The wicket was a bit sticky, the ball was swinging and seaming, so it was a bit tough for batsmen to play fast bowlers. So it was necessary to take some time in the middle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

KKR vs SRH key player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

Eden Gardens pitch report IPL 2026

IPL 2026 stats: KKR vs SRH pitch report, Eden Gardens Stadium highest score

KKR vs SRH playing 11

IPL 2026: KKR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

LSG vs DC IPL 2026

LSG vs DC HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi-Stubbs century stand gives DC opening win at Ekana

LSG vs DC broadcast details

IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch LSG vs DC cricket match live?

Topics : Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Crash TodayTATA Moters PV ShareRealme 16 Launch TodayIran Hits Haifa PortPersonal Finance