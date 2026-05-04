IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

In what could very well be one of the decisive games in the race to the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in match 47 of the season today.

Both sides are languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins each, making this contest crucial for survival. Mumbai’s campaign has been derailed by inconsistency, with injuries and frequent changes in the top order disrupting their rhythm. Their bowling unit, barring one standout performance, has struggled to contain opposition batters.

Lucknow, meanwhile, have shown more promise with the ball, thanks to contributions from Mohammed Shami and Mohsin Khan. However, their batting unit has failed to click, with key players like Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran yet to find sustained form.

With playoff hopes hanging by a thread, both teams will be desperate for a turnaround in what promises to be a high-pressure encounter.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: MI vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Now, before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL (MI)

Matches: 67

Wins: 37

Losses: 30

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 55.22%

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record in IPL (LSG)

Matches: 65

Wins: 31

Losses: 33

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 48.43%

IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs LSG

Mumbai Indians head into the clash with concerns around form and balance, with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav yet to deliver consistently this season. Pandya’s all-round returns have been modest, while Suryakumar’s inability to convert starts has hurt the middle order.

The continued absence of Rohit Sharma due to injury has forced multiple opening combinations, disrupting stability at the top. Mumbai’s bowling unit, despite the presence of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, has lacked consistency.

With playoff hopes fading, MI will bank on their senior Indian core to step up and restore some pride in the remaining fixtures.

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Impact players: Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Kris Bhagat

MI squad for IPL 2026:

Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

IPL 2026: LSG playing 11 vs MI

Lucknow Super Giants are grappling with a severe batting slump, which has overshadowed their otherwise effective bowling attack. Captain Rishabh Pant has struggled for rhythm, while Nicholas Pooran has failed to provide the finishing impact expected of him.

Their top order, including Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, has lacked consistency, leading to frequent collapses. However, the bowling unit remains a positive, with Mohammed Shami and Mohsin Khan delivering key performances, including a recent five-wicket haul from Mohsin.

LSG will hope their batters click collectively to complement their bowlers and keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

Impact players: Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh

LSG squad for IPL 2026:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/capt), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, George Linde

IPL 2026: MI vs LSG key player battles

MI batters vs LSG bowlers

Batter (MI) Bowler (LSG) Inns Runs Outs SR Rohit Sharma Anrich Nortje 7 60 2 176 Rohit Sharma Avesh Khan 3 11 2 85 Rohit Sharma Mohammed Shami 13 82 3 124 Quinton de Kock Anrich Nortje 8 92 2 164 Quinton de Kock Mohammed Shami 8 55 3 134 Ryan Rickelton George Linde 2 45 2 196 Suryakumar Yadav Anrich Nortje 7 52 2 144 Suryakumar Yadav Avesh Khan 5 29 3 121 Suryakumar Yadav Mohammed Shami 6 40 1 200 Will Jacks George Linde 8 50 2 167 Hardik Pandya Anrich Nortje 11 93 2 155 Hardik Pandya Avesh Khan 9 35 3 88 Hardik Pandya Mohammed Shami 7 45 3 180

LSG batters vs MI bowlers