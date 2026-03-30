IPL 2026: Jayawardene confirms Surya's impact sub move was just precaution

India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav playing as an impact substitute in the Mumbai Indians' IPL opener here was a precautionary measure due to a niggle he is nursing, said head coach Mahela Jayawardene, insisting that there are no "unwanted stories" to be found in this.

Suryakumar did not field for MI in their first match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders and scored an 8-ball 16 during a brief stay in the middle as the hosts hammered KKR by 6 wickets to record their highest successful run chase in IPL history here on Sunday.

"I hope we don't create unwanted stories (here), the camp is happy. He had an extra couple of days (off that) he wanted," Jayawardene told reporters after he was asked why like former India and MI skipper Rohit Sharma last season, Suryakumar was played as an impact substitute.

"He had a little tight groin and he was doing fielding and all that. But I knew I had another five days from this game to the other. I just wanted to give him that extra bit of time. He was even keen at the end to go (and field) for three-four overs. But I said, no, (it's) just fine'." "So please don't create any stories. It's just that I have to take precautions. These are very valuable players for me to have them going throughout the season. These are calculated decisions that I and the management make and there is nothing beyond that," Jayawardene said.

Jayawardene was pleased that Mumbai Indians finally ended their winless run in opening matches of the IPL. Rohit (78) and Ryan Rickelton (81) put on a 148-run opening stand in chase of 221 after Shardul Thakur (3/39) impressed on a docile wicket.

"Yeah, it is brilliant. It was a good (batting) wicket. When they got to 220, I thought we were a bit poor on execution. We could have probably (not given) 20 runs extra. But the way Ro (Rohit) and Ryan batted, it was exquisite to watch," Jayawardene said.

"It was, again, tactical, because for us to use Allah (AM Ghazanfar), if you're using Hardik (Pandya) as well up front, then can't have too many new ball bowlers," the former Sri Lankan skipper said on Thakur's exploits.

"I needed some options in the middle and then at the back end and that was the thinking when we traded Shardul. It was an example of us thinking differently with our bowling combinations to suit different opposition and how we want to go about it," he added.

Jayawardene said Rohit is enjoying this phase of not being burdened with leadership responsibilities.

"He came from the first day of the camp. He was very focused. He was fresh. I think after so many years, I've had him from day one of the camp. He played some really good matches practise games. We had a lot of simulations for him, especially to get him going," Jayawardene said.

"It has freed him up. He is thinking much calmer. He is not the leader (so there is) less pressure on him. This happens; it happened to me as well in my last few years when I went and played franchise cricket." "You practice less, but your muscle memory works and you just go with the flow. You know what the bowlers are trying to do and once you are in that mode, you have that freedom which we noticed in Ro in the last couple of years.

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