IPL 2026: Auqib Nabi in spotlight amid DC's pace selection dilemma

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to kickstart their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first match of the season at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

IPL 2026 Match 5, LSG vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING The Delhi-based franchise suffered a huge setback ahead of their season opener after their lead bowler, Mitchell Starc, was ruled out of the initial matches due to injury. While DC have plenty of options in their arsenal as the Australian star’s replacement, they will be tempted to turn towards the rising talent from Jammu and Kashmir, Aqib Nabi, as their trump card, especially after his triumph in the Ranji Trophy 2026.

Aqib Nabi’s historic Ranji Trophy campaign

Aqib Nabi enters IPL 2026 on the back of a breakthrough domestic season, having played a central role in Jammu and Kashmir’s triumphant Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign. The young pacer finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, claiming 60 wickets and earning the Player of the Tournament award.

Nabi’s performances stood out for both consistency and impact, as he delivered across conditions and phases of play. His ability to move the ball early and maintain pressure through disciplined spells made him one of the most reliable bowlers in the competition, significantly boosting his reputation ahead of the IPL.

Strong T20 form strengthens Nabi’s case

Beyond red-ball success, Nabi has also shown encouraging signs in the T20 format. He was among the standout performers in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, picking up 15 wickets in seven matches and emerging as a key figure for his side.

His ability to strike regularly while maintaining control makes him an appealing option for DC, especially given the concerns around their pace unit last season. Nabi’s performances in domestic white-ball cricket also showcase his readiness to take the next step at the highest level.

Why Nabi could be the ideal replacement for Starc

Replacing a bowler of Mitchell Starc’s calibre is never straightforward, but Aqib Nabi offers attributes that align with Delhi Capitals’ immediate needs. One of DC’s biggest concerns heading into IPL 2026 is the lack of control from their pace attack, something that was evident throughout last season.

Despite picking up wickets, their pacers struggled to contain runs. Starc returned with 14 wickets in 10 innings but conceded at an economy rate of 10.2. Mukesh Kumar (12 wickets in 12 innings, economy 10.3) and Dushmantha Chameera (4 wickets in 5 innings, economy 11.4) also proved expensive, often allowing opposition batters to regain momentum.

In this context, Nabi’s case stands out. His recent domestic performances showcase his ability to strike regularly while maintaining discipline, a combination DC will be looking to have in IPL 2026. Moreover, his familiarity with Indian conditions, coupled with his current form, makes him a strong contender to step in.