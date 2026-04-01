IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch LSG vs DC cricket match live?

In the sixth match of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were restricted to a modest 141 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a challenging batting display. The innings began positively with Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran providing some early stability, highlighted by Marsh’s early six and boundary. However, Delhi’s disciplined bowling quickly applied pressure, spearheaded by T Natarajan and Lungi Ngidi. Natarajan emerged as the key bowler, claiming three important wickets, including set batsmen Abdul Samad and Mohammed Shami. Samad, LSG’s top scorer with 36 off 25 balls, looked to accelerate but was dismissed attempting an ambitious lofted shot, stalling the team’s momentum. Ngidi was equally effective, using slower deliveries and cutters to claim three wickets, including a stunning catch by Tristan Stubbs to dismiss Nortje, triggering a collapse in the tail.

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel also contributed with timely breakthroughs and controlled the scoring rate, while Shahbaz Ahmed and Mukul Choudhary offered brief resistance in the lower order. LSG struggled to build partnerships, losing wickets at regular intervals, and never recovered from early blows.

Lucknow Super Giants Inning 141-10 (18.4 ov) CRR:7.55 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Mitchell Marsh c T Stubbs b K Yadav 35 28 2 3 125 Rishabh Pant (WK/C) runout (M Kumar) 7 9 1 0 77.78 Aiden Markram b A Patel 11 8 1 1 137.5 Ayush Badoni c KL Rahul b T. Natarajan 0 3 0 0 0 Nicholas Pooran b L Ngidi 8 8 1 0 100 Abdul Samad c D Miller b T. Natarajan 36 25 3 1 144 Mukul Choudhary c & b K Yadav 14 11 2 0 127.27 Shahbaz Ahamad Not out 15 16 1 0 93.75 Mohammad Shami c K Yadav b T. Natarajan 1 2 0 0 50 Anrich Nortje c T Stubbs b L Ngidi 0 1 0 0 0 Mohsin Khan c M Kumar b L Ngidi 0 1 0 0 0 Extras 14 (b 4, Ib 8, w 2, nb 0, p 0) Total 141 (10 wkts, 18.4 Ov) Yet to Bat Prince Yadav Fall of Wickets 19-1(Rishabh Pant 2.6),48-2(Aiden Markram 5.5),49-3(Ayush Badoni 6.3),65-4(Nicholas Pooran 8.5),71-5(Mitchell Marsh 9.3),105-6(Mukul Choudhary 13.1),138-7(Abdul Samad 17.3),140-8(Mohammad Shami 17.6),141-9(Anrich Nortje 18.3),141-10(Mohsin Khan 18.4) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Mukesh Kumar 3 0 17 0 0 2 5.67 Lungisani Ngidi 3.2 0 27 1 0 0 8.1 Axar Patel 3 0 17 1 0 0 5.67 T. Natarajan 4 0 29 3 0 0 7.25 Kuldeep Yadav 4 0 31 2 0 0 7.75 Vipraj Nigam 1 0 8 0 0 0 8 DC’s combination of tactical bowling, clever variations, and sharp fielding ensured they kept LSG under check. Natarajan finished with 3/29, Ngidi 3/27, and Kuldeep 2/31, highlighting a balanced bowling effort and setting up an intriguing chase for Delhi in IPL 2026.

The coin flip for the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Rishabh Pant (LSG): Not much will change on this wicket, so toss won't matter. It's a completely new energy, new logo, colour and mindset. We're feeling good and rearing to go. Injuries was a concern last year, won't dwell on that too much. Bowlers are fit, everyone's willing to in and make in impact. Markram, Marsh and Pooran and Nortje are our overseas picks Axar Patel (DC): Fresh wicket, red soil, we want to see if the wicket offers assistance to the pacers. Data says chasing teams win, but it's also a new tournament and I think we should start by bowling first. Last year, we started well but lost it in the middle. We want to start well again. Overseas picks - Three batters - Miller, Nissanka, Stubbs and the bowler Ngidi. IPL 2026: LSG vs DC playing 11 LSG playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav Impact players: Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akshat Raghuvanshi DC playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 LSG vs DC broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch LSG vs DC in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 1 (Wednesday).

What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1.

What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026 on April 1?

The toss for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 begin on April 1?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in India?