IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch LSG vs DC cricket match live?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals through their app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
In the sixth match of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were restricted to a modest 141 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a challenging batting display. The innings began positively with Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran providing some early stability, highlighted by Marsh’s early six and boundary. However, Delhi’s disciplined bowling quickly applied pressure, spearheaded by T Natarajan and Lungi Ngidi.
Natarajan emerged as the key bowler, claiming three important wickets, including set batsmen Abdul Samad and Mohammed Shami. Samad, LSG’s top scorer with 36 off 25 balls, looked to accelerate but was dismissed attempting an ambitious lofted shot, stalling the team’s momentum. Ngidi was equally effective, using slower deliveries and cutters to claim three wickets, including a stunning catch by Tristan Stubbs to dismiss Nortje, triggering a collapse in the tail.
Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel also contributed with timely breakthroughs and controlled the scoring rate, while Shahbaz Ahmed and Mukul Choudhary offered brief resistance in the lower order. LSG struggled to build partnerships, losing wickets at regular intervals, and never recovered from early blows.
DC’s combination of tactical bowling, clever variations, and sharp fielding ensured they kept LSG under check. Natarajan finished with 3/29, Ngidi 3/27, and Kuldeep 2/31, highlighting a balanced bowling effort and setting up an intriguing chase for Delhi in IPL 2026.
|Lucknow Super Giants Inning
|141-10 (18.4 ov) CRR:7.55
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Mitchell Marsh
|c T Stubbs b K Yadav
|35
|28
|2
|3
|125
|Rishabh Pant (WK/C)
|runout (M Kumar)
|7
|9
|1
|0
|77.78
|Aiden Markram
|b A Patel
|11
|8
|1
|1
|137.5
|Ayush Badoni
|c KL Rahul b T. Natarajan
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholas Pooran
|b L Ngidi
|8
|8
|1
|0
|100
|Abdul Samad
|c D Miller b T. Natarajan
|36
|25
|3
|1
|144
|Mukul Choudhary
|c & b K Yadav
|14
|11
|2
|0
|127.27
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|Not out
|15
|16
|1
|0
|93.75
|Mohammad Shami
|c K Yadav b T. Natarajan
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50
|Anrich Nortje
|c T Stubbs b L Ngidi
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mohsin Khan
|c M Kumar b L Ngidi
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|14 (b 4, Ib 8, w 2, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|141 (10 wkts, 18.4 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Prince Yadav
|Fall of Wickets
|19-1(Rishabh Pant 2.6),48-2(Aiden Markram 5.5),49-3(Ayush Badoni 6.3),65-4(Nicholas Pooran 8.5),71-5(Mitchell Marsh 9.3),105-6(Mukul Choudhary 13.1),138-7(Abdul Samad 17.3),140-8(Mohammad Shami 17.6),141-9(Anrich Nortje 18.3),141-10(Mohsin Khan 18.4)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Mukesh Kumar
|3
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|5.67
|Lungisani Ngidi
|3.2
|0
|27
|1
|0
|0
|8.1
|Axar Patel
|3
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|5.67
|T. Natarajan
|4
|0
|29
|3
|0
|0
|7.25
|Kuldeep Yadav
|4
|0
|31
|2
|0
|0
|7.75
|Vipraj Nigam
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|8
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IPL 2026 Match 5, LSG vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
|IPL 2026 LSG vs DC broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch LSG vs DC in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 1 (Wednesday).
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1.
What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026 on April 1?
The toss for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 begin on April 1?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals on their app and website.
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 6:32 PM IST