IPL 2026: Mayank Yadav declared match ready, set for LSG return vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav is all set to make his return in IPL 2026 after missing the initial phase of the tournament. The young speedster, who has been out of action for an extended period due to injuries and rehabilitation, has now been declared match-ready by the team management.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RCB vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Ahead of LSG’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the franchise indicated that Mayank has completed the necessary workload build-up and is in contention for selection. His return, however, comes at a time when LSG’s bowling unit has performed consistently, creating a selection dilemma for the team management.

Mayank Yadav cleared after workload concerns

LSG’s global director of cricket Tom Moody clarified that Mayank’s absence earlier in the tournament was not due to fitness issues but because he had not yet reached optimal match readiness. He explained that although the pacer was physically fit, he needed more time to build his bowling loads and regain comfort in match situations.

According to Moody, Mayank has now put in significant effort in training and has reached a stage where he is ready to be considered for selection. The management believes he has worked hard enough to return to competitive cricket.

Selection headache for LSG despite boost

While Mayank’s availability strengthens LSG’s pace resources, it also complicates team selection. Moody acknowledged that the bowling unit has delivered solid performances so far in IPL 2026, even though the team has struggled with the bat.

This balance means that bringing Mayank straight into the XI may require leaving out an existing performer, making it a tough call for the think tank.

Possible replacement and competition in pace unit

If Mayank is included in the playing XI, it could come at the expense of fellow pacer Avesh Khan, who is also returning from injury. Avesh had undergone preparation through a stint with Durban Super Giants in SA20 to rebuild his workload before the IPL season.

Despite being slightly expensive so far, his experience keeps him in contention, adding further depth—and competition—to LSG’s fast-bowling department.

Injury setbacks and careful comeback

Mayank’s journey over the past year has been far from smooth. After bursting onto the scene with raw pace in IPL 2024—where he consistently clocked speeds above 150 kph—he spent more than a year recovering from injuries and undergoing rehabilitation.

The team management has taken a cautious approach with him, ensuring that he returns only after regaining rhythm and confidence in his bowling.

LSG continue to back emerging talent

Despite missing the playoffs in the last two seasons, LSG have built a reputation for identifying and nurturing young talent. Mayank’s emergence in 2024 was followed by players like Digvesh Rathi in 2025, while Ayush Badoni has remained a consistent presence in the middle order.