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IPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium key stats

Santner had missed Mumbai's previous match against Rajasthan Royals due to a minor injury concern, but he has now regained full fitness and is available for selection.

MI vs RCB pitch report

MI vs RCB pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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Mumbai Indians have received a timely boost ahead of their high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The five-time champions are set to welcome back a crucial overseas all-rounder at a vital stage of the season.
 
With the Wankhede Stadium ready for the Sunday (April 12) blockbuster encounter, MI will be eager to recover from back-to-back defeats. The return of New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner is expected to provide a major lift, strengthening both the bowling attack and the lower-order batting options.
 
Santner had missed Mumbai’s previous match against Rajasthan Royals due to a minor injury concern, but he has now regained full fitness and is available for selection. He is strongly expected to be included in the playing XI against RCB.
 
 
Positive updates from training sessions at Wankhede further confirm his readiness, as he bowled long spells and took part actively in fielding drills. His all-round skill set could prove decisive as MI look to bounce back in front of their home crowd.
 
On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have started their campaign impressively as defending champions, displaying confidence and composure under Rajat Patidar’s leadership.

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Their batting remains their biggest strength, with Virat Kohli providing stability in big moments, while explosive players like Phil Salt and Tim David add serious firepower to the lineup.
 
However, their bowling unit raises some concerns, especially around the fitness of a few key bowlers, which could become a challenge as the tournament progresses. 
 
Wankhede Stadium: Pitch Report for MI vs RCB, IPL 2026
 
The Wankhede Stadium is known as one of the most batting-friendly grounds in India, offering ideal conditions for stroke play. The surface provides even bounce and allows the ball to travel smoothly onto the bat, while the shorter square boundaries make it easier for batters to score freely and produce high totals.
 
However, bowlers are not entirely ineffective here. Fast bowlers can make an impact with the new ball by extracting early movement and looking for wickets in the powerplay. Additionally, the presence of sea breeze at the venue can assist swing bowling, adding an extra challenge for batters, especially in the initial overs.
 
IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium
 
Mumbai Indians have played 86 IPL matches at Wankhede Stadium, winning 58 and losing 28. Their strong home record reflects their comfort in familiar conditions, especially while chasing under lights.
 
IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played 17 matches at Wankhede Stadium, winning 5 and losing 12. They have often struggled to control games at this venue against strong batting line-ups.
 
IPL 2026: MI vs RCB head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium
 
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met 12 times at Wankhede Stadium. MI have won 8 matches, while RCB have won 4 encounters. 
MI vs RCB H2H at Wankhede
Date Winner Margin Match Result
14/05/08 RCB 5 wickets RCB won
09/05/12 RCB 9 wickets RCB won
27/04/13 MI 58 runs MI won
10/05/14 MI 19 runs MI won
14/05/15 RCB 39 runs RCB won
20/04/16 MI 6 wickets MI won
01/05/17 MI 5 wickets MI won
24/04/18 MI 46 runs MI won
02/05/19 MI 5 wickets MI won
30/04/23 MI 6 wickets MI won
11/04/24 MI 7 wickets MI won
07/04/25 RCB 12 runs RCB wo
 
What happened in the last IPL match at Wankhede Stadium?
 
The last IPL match at Wankhede saw Mumbai Indians post a competitive total after a strong batting display led by their top order. In response, the chasing side struggled early due to swing under lights, but a middle-order partnership briefly brought them back into the contest before MI’s bowlers closed out the game with disciplined death-over bowling.
 
Wankhede Stadium: Key Stats 
Wankhede Stadium key T20 stats
Metric Value
Total Matches 21
Matches won batting first 11
Matches won bowling first 10
Average 1st innings score 180
Average 2nd innings score 158
Highest total recorded 254/6 (20 Ovs) – WI vs ZIM
Lowest total recorded 80/10 (16.2 Ovs) – INDW vs ENGW
Highest score chased 230/8 (19.4 Ovs) – ENG vs RSA
Lowest score defended 143/6 (20 Ovs) – WIW vs NZW
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore

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First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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