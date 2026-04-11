IPL 2026: MI vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Mumbai Indians have been handed a timely boost ahead of their much-anticipated IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru tonight. The five-time champions are set to welcome back a key overseas all-rounder just when they need it the most.

With the Wankhede Stadium gearing up for Sunday’s (April 12) high-profile encounter, MI will be looking to bounce back strongly after consecutive defeats. The return of New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner is expected to significantly strengthen the side, adding depth to both their bowling attack and lower-order batting.

Santner had missed Mumbai’s previous fixture against Rajasthan Royals due to a minor injury, but he has now fully recovered and is available for selection. Reports suggest that he is almost certain to feature in the playing XI against RCB.

Encouraging signs from training sessions at Wankhede further underline his readiness, as Santner bowled extended spells and actively participated in fielding drills. His all-round abilities could play a crucial role as Mumbai aim to regain momentum in front of their home crowd.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have begun their campaign on a strong note as defending champions, showing confidence and clarity under the leadership of Rajat Patidar.

Their biggest strength lies in a powerful batting unit. In crucial matches, Virat Kohli remains the backbone of the lineup, while aggressive players like Phil Salt and Tim David further enhance their firepower.

However, there are a few concerns surrounding their bowling department, particularly regarding the fitness levels of some key players, which could pose challenges as the tournament progresses.

IPL 2026: MI vs RCB Playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Impact Player: Quinton de Kock / Will Jacks

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood / Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma

Impact player: Venkatesh Iyer / Jacob Bethell ALSO READ: IPL 2026: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Venkatesh Iyer / Jacob Bethell

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head in IPL

Total matches played: 34

MI won: 19

RCB won: 15

No result: 0

Squads of Both Teams

MI squad for IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IPL 2026 Match on April 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Live Toss, Telecast and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on April 12 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off in Match 20 of IPL 2026 on April 12 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match?

Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When will the live toss for MI vs RCB take place?

The live toss for the MI vs RCB match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 12.

Which TV channels will telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match?

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 2 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match in India?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.