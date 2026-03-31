IPL 2026 PBKS vs GT: Pitch report, highest score, Mullanpur Stadium stats

Punjab Kings begin their IPL 2026 journey with renewed hope as they take on Gujarat Titans in match 4 at Mullanpur on March 31. After falling just short in the 2025 final, PBKS will be eager to finally clinch their maiden title, and a strong start could set the tone.

Having retained most of their squad, PBKS appear well-settled. The opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh brings attacking intent, while skipper Shreyas Iyer will anchor the middle order alongside the versatile Marcus Stoinis. The bowling unit looks balanced, with Marco Jansen leading the pace attack and Yuzvendra Chahal continuing as the team’s primary spin weapon.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Gujarat Titans, champions in 2022, will also be keen to bounce back after their Eliminator exit last season. Their batting revolves around captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, with Jos Buttler adding explosiveness at the top. The pace battery of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kagiso Rabada gives them an edge, although their spin unit will need to step up.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium: Pitch report for PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026

The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is balanced, offering assistance to both batters and bowlers. With a mix of red and black soil, it provides good bounce early on, allowing batters to score freely in the powerplay.

The average first-innings score is around 165–170, though totals above 180—and even 190—have been recorded. As the game progresses, the surface tends to slow down, making stroke play slightly more difficult.

Fast bowlers can get some swing with the new ball, but as it gets older, variations like slower balls and cutters become effective on this track.

IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

Punjab Kings have played 10 matches in the IPL at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, out of which they have won just three matches and lost seven.

IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

ALSO READ: No Dhoni, no direction? CSK's reliance exposed in IPL 2026 opener vs RR Gujarat Titans have played just two matches in the IPL at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, out of which they have won one and lost one.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT head-to-head at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

PBKS have faced GT only once in the IPL at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, back in 2024. It was GT who emerged victorious in the match by three wickets.

What happened in the last IPL match played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium?

The last IPL match played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur was the Eliminator match of IPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

MI batted first in the match and posted 228 for 5 on the board with the help of a half-century from Rohit Sharma (81 runs off 50 balls).

In reply, GT, with the help of Sai Sudharsan’s brilliant 80, fought back hard but eventually fell 20 runs short of the target, as MI won the match and booked their place in Qualifier 2, where they eventually lost to PBKS.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium: Key stats

Category Stats Matches Played 11 Matches Won Batting First 6 (54.55%) Matches Won Batting Second 5 (45.45%) Matches Won Winning Toss 7 (63.64%) Matches Won Losing Toss 4 (36.36%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Individual Innings 103 - Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK (08/04/2025) Best Bowling 4/28 - Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) vs KKR (15/04/2025) Highest Team Innings 228/5 - MI vs GT (30/05/2025) Lowest Team Innings 95 - KKR vs PBKS (15/04/2025) Highest Run Chase Achieved N/A Average Runs per Wicket 23.35 Average Runs per Over 8.80 Average Score Batting First 168.91

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