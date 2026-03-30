IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs CSK cricket match live?

The IPL 2026 caravan moves to Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium for Match 3, where Rajasthan Royals face Chennai Super Kings on March 30 in a clash between last season’s bottom two sides.

The coin flip for the match went in RR's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Riyan Parag (RR): We are bowling first. There's been a lot of rain. There's going to be some moisture. It feels nice (to be captaining), the support has been incredible. Hopefully a good campaign for us. The goal is to win the championship. We tried to have a lot of smart cricketers. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): It was a no-brainer to bowl first. Nevertheless, we'd like to start positively. You saw how the last year went for us. We went to the auction with some strategy. Let's hope that they go really well. Our overseas players are Short, Overton, Noor and Matt Henry. IPL 2026: RR vs CSK playing 11: RR playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma Impact players: Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande CSK playing 11: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed Impact players: Sarfaraz Khan, Prashanth Veer, Rahul Chahar, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 encounter live, along with all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 RR vs CSK broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RR vs CSK in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 30 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026 on March 30?

The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 begin on March 30?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in India?