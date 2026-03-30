IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs CSK cricket match live?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings through their app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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The IPL 2026 caravan moves to Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium for Match 3, where Rajasthan Royals face Chennai Super Kings on March 30 in a clash between last season’s bottom two sides.
IPL 2026 Match 3, RR vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
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Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 encounter live, along with all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
|IPL 2026 RR vs CSK broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch RR vs CSK in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 30 (Monday).
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.
What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026 on March 30?
The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 begin on March 30?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on their app and website.
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:22 PM IST