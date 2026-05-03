IPL 2026 playoff scenario: How can Mumbai Indians qualify with 14 points?

Mumbai Indians are currently placed ninth on the IPL 2026 points table after a disappointing defeat to Chennai Super Kings. The loss at MA Chidambaram Stadium has left the five-time champions in a precarious position, with their margin for error now virtually gone if they are to qualify for the playoffs this year.

Mumbai have struggled to find rhythm this season, managing only a couple of wins despite putting up competitive performances in patches. Their inconsistency has cost them crucial points, and the recent setback has only deepened their troubles. With limited matches remaining, every game from here on becomes a virtual knockout.

What MI Must Do to Qualify

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Scenario 1: If Mumbai win all remaining games

Mumbai can everything can from here on, taking them to 14 points on the table. However, MI’s fate will still not be entirely in their own hands. They are competing with sides like Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans for the remaining playoff spots. For Mumbai to advance, these teams may need to drop points in their upcoming fixtures.

Scenario 2: If MI win four matches

If Mumbai manage only four wins from their last five games, they would finish with 12 points. In that case, their chances become significantly slimmer, as they would require multiple favorable outcomes, including losses for direct rivals with the likes of PBKS, RR, RCB etc., to stay in the race.

Net Run Rate Could Be Decisive

Net Run Rate (NRR) is likely to play a crucial role in determining qualification this season too. MI’s current NRR has taken a hit, meaning they must aim for convincing victories rather than narrow wins to improve their standing in case of a tie on points. The last time a team managed to qualify for the IPL playoffs with 14 points was defending champions RCB, who managed to qualify on the 4th spot with 14 points from as many matches. The net run rate was the big decisive factor then too as teams from 4th to 7th all were tied on 14 points that year.