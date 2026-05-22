IPL 2026: LSG vs PBKS playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will host a crucial game on the penultimate day of its league-stage action, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hosting Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 68 of the season at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Saturday, May 23.

The last-time runners-up, PBKS, who were undefeated in their first seven games with six wins and one no result, have somehow found themselves in a do-or-die game in their final league match after losing six games in a row.

If PBKS lose to LSG, they will be eliminated from the playoffs race. However, even if they win, it will not guarantee a top-four finish as they will still need RR and KKR to lose their final games on Sunday.

On the other hand, LSG will be hoping to secure yet another upset and keep the danger of a wooden-spoon finish away from them.

In terms of team combination, PBKS will still be banking on their top order to score runs. In a strange coincidence, when the openers give them a good start, the whole batting line-up looks capable of scoring 250-plus with ease. However, if the openers depart early, they struggle to go past 200.

Their bowlers are failing to take wickets and are also leaking runs. PBKS will need an all-round performance if they wish to stay alive in the tournament.

For LSG, it is also their top order that is back in form, leading them to a brilliant late run in the tournament. The form of Inglis, Marsh and Pooran has provided great assistance to them. However, their bowlers have lost rhythm just when the batters have found form.

ALSO READ: What is the highest successful run chase by RCB in Indian Premier League? LSG will need both their batting and bowling departments to click at the same time if they wish to end their season on a high and avoid finishing at the bottom of the points table.

IPL 2026: LSG vs PBKS playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Cooper Connolly, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Impact player: Prabhsimran Singh

LSG vs PBKS head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 7

LSG won: 3

PBKS won: 4

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pyla Avinash, Yash Thakur, Harnoor Singh, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad

IPL 2026 match on May 23: LSG vs PBKS live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 23 (Saturday) in IPL 2026?

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will clash in match 68 of IPL 2026 on May 23 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 match?

Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.

When will the live toss for the LSG vs PBKS take place?

The live toss for the LSG vs PBKS cricket match will take place at 7 PM IST on May 23.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 match in India?

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the LSG vs PBKS match.