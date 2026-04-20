GT vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Mumbai Indians will be under pressure to revive their faltering IPL 2026 campaign when they face an in-form Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday evening. MI started with a win but have since slipped badly, losing four matches in a row to sit near the bottom of the table.

Hardik Pandya’s side needs a response from its senior batters. Suryakumar Yadav has shown glimpses of touch, while Tilak Varma and Hardik himself are yet to make major contributions. MI’s bowling has also struggled, with Jasprit Bumrah still searching for his first wicket of the season despite maintaining control.

Rohit Sharma’s fitness remains a key concern after he missed the last game with a hamstring issue.

IPL 2026 Match 30, GT vs MI: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have bounced back impressively after two early defeats, winning three straight matches. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have powered the batting, while Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna headline a bowling unit boosted by a strong display against KKR.

Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the GT vs MI IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 GT vs MI broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch GT vs MI in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 20 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on April 20.

What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on April 20?

The toss for the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on April 20?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in India?