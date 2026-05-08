DC vs KKR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 51 of the 2026 Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight. They come into this contest after a disappointing home loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which has further hurt their season momentum.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to field first on the night Both skippers after the toss: Rahane: We will bowl first. In the last three games, It's important to see the wicket and play accordingly. It's difficult to read the wicket, we have to play good cricket. When we had a break, the mood was great and the players are doing well. Axar: It doesnt matter we bowl or bat first. IT alway better to put runs on the board. Two changes for us for today. In the Delhi wicket, the spinners get very little help and pacers will get a bit if they bowl slower deliveries. That is the reason we are going with 3 spinners and pacers.

The 2020 IPL finalists have managed only one victory in their last five matches, putting them under significant pressure. With their campaign stalling, DC find themselves in a must-win situation and will need a strong response if they hope to stay in contention for a playoff spot. Each remaining fixture now carries added importance.

How to watch DC vs KKR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders is scheduled for May 8 (Friday).

What is the venue for the DC vs KKR match in IPL 2026?

The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the toss take place for the DC vs KKR match?

The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

When will the DC vs KKR match begin?

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of DC vs KKR in India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of DC vs KKR in India?

The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.