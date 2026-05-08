DC vs KKR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
BS Web Team New Delhi
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The Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 51 of the 2026 Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight. They come into this contest after a disappointing home loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which has further hurt their season momentum.
The 2020 IPL finalists have managed only one victory in their last five matches, putting them under significant pressure. With their campaign stalling, DC find themselves in a must-win situation and will need a strong response if they hope to stay in contention for a playoff spot. Each remaining fixture now carries added importance.
Despite the setbacks, DC have a strong and talented squad capable of producing match-winning performances. Their top-order has shown flashes of good form but has struggled with consistency, which has been a key issue. However, the return of Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi from injury has given a major boost to their bowling attack. If both their batting and bowling units fire in unison, DC still have the ability to turn their season around.
Also Read
|IPL 2026 DC vs KKR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch DC vs KKR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders is scheduled for May 8 (Friday).
What is the venue for the DC vs KKR match in IPL 2026?
The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
What time will the toss take place for the DC vs KKR match?
The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.
When will the DC vs KKR match begin?
The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of DC vs KKR in India?
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of DC vs KKR in India?
The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:35 PM IST