IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Gujarat Titans will host Chennai Super Kings in Match 66 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21. The Titans head into the fixture after suffering a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, where they were unable to chase down a daunting 248-run target. Despite that loss, Gujarat secured their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs thanks to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s victory in another crucial fixture.

With qualification already confirmed, Shubman Gill’s side will now turn their attention towards finishing the league stage on a high and strengthening their push for a top-two finish in the standings, which would provide an important advantage in the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, are under immense pressure after their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk severely dented their playoff hopes. CSK failed to defend a total of 181 in that game, leaving the five-time champions in a must-win situation heading into the clash against Gujarat. Along with a victory in Ahmedabad, Chennai also require favourable outcomes in other remaining league matches to keep their qualification hopes alive.

ALSO READ: BCCI announces full schedule for India's 2026-27 domestic cricket season The previous meeting between these teams took place on April 26 in Chennai. After Kagiso Rabada’s fiery spell reduced CSK to early trouble, the hosts recovered to post 158/7. Gujarat comfortably chased the target, with Sai Sudharsan starring with a stunning 87 off 46 deliveries in an eight-wicket win.

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)

Matches: 39

Wins: 22

Losses: 17

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 56.41%

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy record in IPL (CSK)

Matches: 32

Wins: 14

Losses: 18

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 43.75%

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs CSK

Gujarat Titans’ success in IPL 2026 has largely revolved around their explosive top order. Sai Sudharsan (554 runs) and Shubman Gill (552 runs) have dominated with the bat, combining for 577 partnership runs at a strike rate above 171. Jos Buttler has also rediscovered top form with 412 runs. Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia have provided valuable finishing contributions in the middle and lower order.

With the ball, Jason Holder has been exceptional in the middle and death overs, taking 13 wickets at an economy of 6.87. Rashid Khan continues to lead the spin attack effectively, while Kagiso Rabada has spearheaded the pace unit with 21 wickets alongside Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Connor Esterhuizen

IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs GT

Chennai Super Kings’ batting has revolved around Sanju Samson, who has starred with 477 runs at a strike rate of 166.20, including two centuries in his debut season for the franchise. Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled for consistency, while Urvil Patel’s explosive start faded after his rapid fifty against LSG. Kartik Sharma and Shivam Dube have added valuable middle-order contributions, though Dewald Brevis has endured a disappointing campaign.

With the ball, Anshul Kamboj has led the attack brilliantly with 20 wickets in 13 matches, while Noor Ahmad has impressed with his control and 13 wickets. Spencer Johnson has replaced injured all-rounder Jamie Overton.

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Player: Kartik Sharma

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal

IPL 2026: GT vs CSK key player battles

1) Urvil Patel vs Rashid Khan

Urvil Patel has quickly become a standout performer for the Chennai-based franchise since breaking into the playing XI. The right-handed batter is known for his fearless, high-intensity approach and can take the game away quickly if he gets set. His explosive 65 off just 23 balls against LSG highlights his match-winning potential at the top.

However, he faces a major challenge in Rashid Khan, who has rediscovered his best form in IPL 2026 with 16 wickets so far. The experienced Afghan leg-spinner remains a constant threat in the middle overs. This clash between an aggressive young hitter and a world-class spinner promises to be a key contest.

2) Shubman Gill vs Mukesh Choudhary

GT skipper Shubman Gill has been in superb touch this season, leading from the front with 552 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 160.46. His consistency at the top makes him the key pillar of Gujarat’s batting lineup.

He will, however, have to counter Mukesh Choudhary’s new-ball threat. The left-arm pacer is known for his ability to swing the ball into right-handers early on, which could test Gill’s technique. Choudhary will aim to strike early and put GT under pressure.

3) Sanju Samson vs Kagiso Rabada

A marquee battle awaits between Sanju Samson and Kagiso Rabada. Samson has been Chennai’s leading batter in IPL 2026, scoring 477 runs at a blistering strike rate of 166.20, making him the backbone of their batting order.

On the other hand, Rabada has been Gujarat’s strike weapon with 21 wickets in 13 matches. The South African pacer has already dismissed Samson in a previous encounter this season and will look to repeat the trick. This duel between elite batter and world-class pacer could shape the outcome of the match.