IPL 2026: GT vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 66 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21. The Titans head into their final league-stage fixture looking to bounce back after a disappointing defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, where they failed to chase a daunting 248-run target. Despite the setback, GT secured qualification for the playoffs thanks to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s victory elsewhere. Shubman Gill’s side will now aim to return to winning ways and strengthen their chances of finishing inside the top two.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, are under immense pressure after a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk severely damaged their playoff hopes. The five-time champions failed to defend 181 in that contest and now require a commanding win along with favourable results from other matches to stay alive in the race.

The previous meeting between the two teams came on April 26 in Chennai. CSK struggled early against Kagiso Rabada’s fiery spell before recovering to post 158/7. Gujarat comfortably chased down the target, with Sai Sudharsan smashing 87 off 46 balls in an eight-wicket victory.

IPL 2026: GT vs CSK playing 11

Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Player: Kartik Sharma ALSO READ: IPL 2026 KKR vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens stats Kartik Sharma

GT vs CSK head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 9

GT won: 5

CSK won: 4

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Connor Esterhuizen

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal

IPL 2026 match: GT vs CSK live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash in IPL 2026?

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will clash in an IPL 2026 fixture.

What is the venue of the GT vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

When will the live toss for GT vs CSK take place?

The live toss for the GT vs CSK cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s GT vs CSK IPL 2026 match in India?

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the GT vs CSK match.