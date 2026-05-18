IPL 2026 points table: CSK, SRH, RR rankings; Orange, Purple Cap holders

In an important game in the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 63 of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

If SRH manage to complete the season double over CSK, they will become the second team to qualify for the playoffs and will also help Gujarat Titans (GT) get the ‘Q’ in front of their name.

On the other hand, CSK have another chance to break into the top four in the points table if they manage to secure a win over SRH.

As per the current standings, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) still hold the top spot with 18 points from 12 matches and a healthy net run rate of +1.053. Gujarat Titans (GT) are in second spot with 16 points from 13 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in third place with 14 points, while Punjab Kings (PBKS) are fourth with 13 points.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the next three teams on the list with 12 points each. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are seventh, while Mumbai Indians (MI) are eighth with 11 points.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RR vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Already eliminated, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are second-last with eight points, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), also with eight points, are at the bottom of the points table.

IPL 2026 points table:

Pos Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 9 4 0 0 18 1.065 2 Gujarat Titans 13 8 5 0 0 16 0.4 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.331 4 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 0 1 13 0.227 5 Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 0 12 0.027 6 Rajasthan Royals 12 6 6 0 0 12 0.027 7 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.871 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 0 1 11 -0.038 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.701

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

GT's star opener Sai Sudharsan leads the top run-scorers' list with 554 runs to his name in 13 matches. He is followed by his opening partner and skipper Shubman Gill, who is in second spot with 552 runs to his name.

RCB’s Virat Kohli is third with 542 runs, while DC’s KL Rahul and SRH's Heinrich Klaasen are the next two on the list with 533 and 508 runs, respectively.

IPL 2026 top run-scorers:

Player Mat Inns Runs HS SR 100 50 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 13 13 554 100 157.83 1 6 Shubman Gill (GT) 12 12 552 86 160.46 0 5 V Kohli (RCB) 13 13 542 105* 164.74 1 4 KL Rahul (DC) 13 13 533 152* 171.93 1 4 H Klaasen (SRH) 13* 12 508 69 153.93 0 5 V Sooryavanshi (RR) 12 12 486 103 234.78 1 2 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 13* 12 481 135* 209.13 1 3 CPL Connolly (PBKS) 13 12 473 107* 162.54 1 2 MR Marsh (LSG) 12 12 467 111 162.15 1 2 SV Samson (CSK) 13* 12 450 115* 164.23 2 1

IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard

RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the Purple Cap leaderboard with 24 wickets from 13 matches, while GT’s Kagiso Rabada, with 21 wickets from 12 matches, is in second spot.

CSK’s Anshul Kamboj is third on the list with 19 wickets, while RR’s Jofra Archer and LSG’s Prince Yadav are fourth and fifth with 17 and 16 wickets, respectively.

IPL 2026 top wicket-takers list: