IPL 2026 playoffs: How will KKR's result vs MI affect PBKS, RR, CSK and DC

The IPL 2026 playoff battle could witness a major twist tonight as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens. While MI are already eliminated, KKR still remain mathematically alive in the race for the final top-four spot, making this a season-defining clash for Ajinkya Rahane’s side. The match is currently stopped due to rain in Kolkata. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad already through, only one playoff berth remains open. Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and KKR are all still fighting for it, and tonight’s result could dramatically alter the equation for every contender.

What happens if KKR beat MI?

If KKR defeat Mumbai Indians, the playoff race stays wide open heading into the final few league games.

A victory would move Kolkata Knight Riders to 13 points from 13 matches, keeping them alive ahead of their final league game against Delhi Capitals. More importantly, it would increase pressure on every other contender still chasing fourth place.

For Rajasthan Royals, a KKR win means their clash against Mumbai Indians becomes a must-win encounter. RR are currently on 14 points, and defeat against MI could leave them vulnerable if KKR reach 15 points with another win over DC.

Punjab Kings would also come under pressure. PBKS can still reach 15 points if they beat Lucknow Super Giants, but KKR staying alive means NRR could become decisive in a possible tie on 15 points.

Chennai Super Kings would also be affected heavily. CSK can only reach 14 points, so a KKR victory would mean Chennai would need multiple results to go their way, including KKR losing their final game against DC.

Delhi Capitals would effectively enter a knockout situation against KKR in the final league fixture. If KKR beat MI, their final game against DC could become a direct eliminator for playoff qualification.

A convincing KKR win would also improve their net run rate, something that could become crucial if multiple teams finish level on points.

What happens if KKR lose to MI?

If Mumbai Indians beat KKR tonight, Kolkata Knight Riders will officially be eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff race.

KKR would remain on 11 points with only one game left, meaning their maximum possible tally would be 13, not enough to qualify. That result would significantly simplify the playoff race for the remaining contenders.

Rajasthan Royals would move into a commanding position, knowing a win over MI in their final game would guarantee qualification with 16 points. Even a defeat could still leave them alive depending on other results.

Punjab Kings would receive a huge boost as well. With KKR eliminated, PBKS would only need to focus on beating LSG and hoping RR slip against MI.

Chennai Super Kings would also stay alive mathematically despite their difficult NRR situation. A KKR defeat removes one direct competitor from the race and slightly improves CSK’s chances of sneaking into fourth place with 14 points.

Delhi Capitals would benefit too, as their final game against KKR would lose some of its knockout pressure. DC could still remain in contention depending on results elsewhere.

For Mumbai Indians, despite already being eliminated, a win tonight would allow them to play spoilers and potentially decide which team reaches the playoffs. How a wash out can make things easy for other teams and hard for KKR? If the match is washed away in Kolkata tonight, it could mean that KKR will have a possibility of 14 points even after winning their last game and making it almost impossible for them to qualify for the top four. It would mean that Rajasthan and Punjab will have the upper hand in the playoff scenarios with both sides having the chance of getting their points tally to above 14 in the league stage. How net run rate can have final say in this case? Net run rate can have the final say in terms of who will take that final top four spot this season. If Rajasthan fail to win their game and stay on 14 points while CSK, KKR or DC get to 14 points with a win in their final game, net run-rate will be the deciding factor for that final playoff spot.