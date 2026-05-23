IPL 2026: MI vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The IPL 2026 league stage is nearing its end, and the spotlight now shifts to Match 69 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on May 24.

Mumbai Indians will be eager to close out a disappointing campaign with a victory in front of their home fans. The five-time IPL champions have endured a difficult season and are now out of contention for a higher finish than ninth place on the points table. Hardik Pandya’s men head into the contest after suffering a four-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing.

For Rajasthan Royals, however, the stakes are significantly higher. The inaugural IPL champions still have control over their playoff destiny and do not depend on other results to qualify. A victory against MI would guarantee RR a top-four finish and a place in the playoffs.

The Royals will also take confidence from their earlier meeting this season, where they defeated Mumbai by 27 runs in a rain-hit encounter in Guwahati.

IPL 2026: RR vs MI probable playing 11

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Impact Player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

Impact Player: AM Ghazanfar ALSO READ: Enhanced Games: Everything to know about 'Steroid Olympics' in Las Vegas AM Ghazanfar

RR vs MI head-to-head in IPL

Matches Played - 32

Won by RR - 15

Won by MI - 16

Tie/NR - 1

Squads of both teams

RR squad for IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma

MI squad for IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

IPL 2026 match on May 24: RR vs MI live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 24 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will face each other in Match 69 of IPL 2026 on May 24 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the RR vs MI IPL 2026 match?

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

When will the live toss for the RR vs MI take place?

The toss for the RR vs MI encounter will take place at 3:00 PM IST on May 24.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match?

The RR vs MI match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RR vs MI IPL 2026 match in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the RR vs MI IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.