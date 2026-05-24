IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups
The inaugural IPL champions remain firmly in the race for the playoffs and know that a victory against MI will guarantee them a top-four finish and a place in the knockout rounds.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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The IPL 2026 league stage is approaching its conclusion, and all eyes will be on the Wankhede Stadium on May 24 as Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 69. While both teams enter the contest with different objectives, the stakes remain high heading into the crucial clash.
For Mumbai Indians, the focus will be on ending a disappointing season with a morale-boosting win at home. The five-time IPL champions have endured an inconsistent campaign and are no longer in contention for a playoff spot. With only pride left to play for, Hardik Pandya and his men will hope to deliver a strong performance after suffering a four-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing.
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, still have everything to play for. The inaugural IPL champions remain firmly in the race for the playoffs and know that a victory against MI will guarantee them a top-four finish and a place in the knockout rounds.
The Royals will also head into the match with confidence after defeating Mumbai Indians by 27 runs earlier this season in a rain-affected encounter held in Guwahati.
Riyan Parag's captaincy record in IPL (RR)
Matches: 20
Wins: 10
Losses: 10
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 50%
Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL (MI) Matches: 69
Wins: 37 Losses: 32 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 53.62 per cent
IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs RR
Mumbai Indians may be out of playoff contention, but they still possess major threats in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and the passionate Wankhede crowd behind them. With no pressure attached to the result, MI could become an unpredictable and dangerous side heading into their final league game of the season.
The five-time champions may also use the opportunity to test their bench strength and hand chances to fringe players who have spent most of IPL 2026 on the sidelines, allowing the management to assess squad depth ahead of next season.
Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
Impact player: Krish Bhagat, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford
MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma
IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs MI
Rajasthan Royals head into the contest as the stronger side on paper, and their earlier meeting against Mumbai Indians this season only reinforces that belief. In the rain-affected clash in Guwahati, young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi combined brilliantly with Yashasvi Jaiswal to put MI under immense pressure right from the powerplay, virtually deciding the game before Mumbai could recover.
However, RR will know they cannot rely solely on their opening pair once again. The middle order will have an important role to play, especially in a high-pressure encounter with playoff implications attached. Captain Riyan Parag, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will need to provide stability and finishing support rather than leaving the responsibility entirely on the shoulders of the top order.
Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Yash Raj Punja, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.
Impact Players - Tushar Deshpande, Dasun Shanaka, Sushant Mishra
RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
IPL 2026: MI vs RR key player battles
RR batters vs MI bowlers
|MI batters vs RR bowlers
|MI Batter
|RR Bowler
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|Strike Rate
|Rohit Sharma
|Sandeep Sharma
|13
|38
|6
|81
|Rohit Sharma
|Ravi Bishnoi
|6
|46
|3
|124
|Rohit Sharma
|Jofra Archer
|9
|36
|3
|100
|Rohit Sharma
|Ravindra Jadeja
|18
|97
|3
|107
|Ryan Rickelton
|Jofra Archer
|3
|42
|2
|200
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Sandeep Sharma
|8
|33
|4
|103
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Ravi Bishnoi
|9
|86
|3
|162
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Jofra Archer
|11
|67
|3
|146
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Ravindra Jadeja
|13
|71
|3
|97
|Will Jacks
|Nandre Burger
|2
|5
|2
|71
|Tilak Varma
|Ravi Bishnoi
|6
|58
|2
|181
|Tilak Varma
|Jofra Archer
|4
|54
|1
|257
|Tilak Varma
|Ravindra Jadeja
|4
|49
|1
|132
|Hardik Pandya
|Sandeep Sharma
|5
|16
|1
|133
|Hardik Pandya
|Ravi Bishnoi
|6
|73
|1
|221
|Hardik Pandya
|Jofra Archer
|14
|83
|3
|138
|Hardik Pandya
|Dasun Shanaka
|4
|15
|3
|107
|Hardik Pandya
|Ravindra Jadeja
|4
|18
|2
|113
|RR batters vs MI bowlers
|RR Batter
|MI Bowler
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|Strike Rate
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Jasprit Bumrah
|5
|29
|1
|132
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Trent Boult
|5
|37
|2
|218
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Shardul Thakur
|6
|58
|0
|215
|Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|Will Jacks
|3
|5
|3
|42
|Riyan Parag
|Jasprit Bumrah
|7
|23
|1
|96
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Jasprit Bumrah
|11
|19
|6
|70
|Donovan Ferreira
|Trent Boult
|5
|14
|0
|108
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Jasprit Bumrah
|8
|61
|1
|136
|Dasun Shanaka
|Shardul Thakur
|3
|9
|2
|60
|Dasun Shanaka
|Hardik Pandya
|5
|26
|0
|144
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First Published: May 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST