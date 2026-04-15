IPL 2026: Who will replace Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians playing 11?

Mumbai Indians could be forced to reshuffle their opening combination in IPL 2026 after Rohit Sharma is expected to miss several matches due to a hamstring injury sustained against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12.

Rohit, who has been the designated opener alongside Ryan Rickelton, has formed a settled opening pair for MI across IPL 2025 and the current season. However, his uncertain availability now leaves the team management searching for a reliable replacement at the top of the order.

ALSO READ: RCB vs LSG Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match? With the former MI captain likely to sit out a few games, Mumbai Indians may need to experiment with new opening options alongside Rickelton to maintain stability in their batting lineup.

Although he is now primarily known for his role in the middle order, his past experience at the top gives Mumbai Indians additional flexibility if required.

2. Will Jacks

England’s Will Jacks is another possible candidate to open the innings, thanks to his versatility as a batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball. He has previously been tried as an opener in the IPL, including during the 2025 season.

However, a key concern for Mumbai Indians is his availability, as he has not yet joined the squad for IPL 2026. MI batting coach Kieron Pollard has confirmed that Jacks is expected to link up with the team soon, though no specific arrival date has been provided.

Jacks has limited data as an opener in the IPL, having played just one innings in that role, where he scored 5 runs off 7 balls in the 2025 season.

3. Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock stands out as one of the strongest options in the Mumbai Indians squad to potentially replace Rohit Sharma at the top of the order alongside Ryan Rickelton. Since reversing his international retirement, the experienced South African batter has been in excellent form across both international cricket and franchise leagues.

Having previously represented MI across three consecutive IPL seasons (2019, 2020, and 2021), de Kock is already familiar with the team environment. His most impactful season came in 2020, when Mumbai Indians lifted their fifth IPL title, and he played a key role by scoring 503 runs at an average of 35.92.

Another advantage is the existing understanding between de Kock and Rickelton, as both are South Africans who have frequently played together at the international level, which could help MI establish a strong opening partnership.