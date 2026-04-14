IPL 2026 points table: RCB, CSK, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters and bowlers

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is now done with one-fourth of its league-stage matches, and the playoff race between the teams has started to take early shape.

In match 22 of the season on Tuesday, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have the chance to finally put on their contendership for the record-extending sixth title with their first back-to-back wins since 2024 when they take on winless Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai.

IPL 2026 Match 22, CSK vs KKR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Currently, inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR), despite their big loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, are leading the points table with eight points. Last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) are in the second spot with seven points, followed by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with six points.

There is a four-way tie from the fourth to the seventh spot between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with all teams currently standing on four points each.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in the eighth and ninth spots with two points each, while three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are at the bottom of the table with one point.

IPL 2026 points table:

Rank Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 8 0.889 2 Punjab Kings 4 3 0 1 7 0.72 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3 1 0 6 1.148 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 4 0.576 5 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 4 0.322 6 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029 7 Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 0 4 -0.427 8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 2 -0.772 9 Chennai Super Kings 4 1 3 0 2 -1.532 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315

IPL 2026 orange cap leaderboard

In the top-scorer race of the season, SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen is leading the chart with 224 runs in five matches, followed by his teammate Ishan Kishan with 213 runs. RR’s young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi (200 runs) is at the number three spot, while RCB skipper Rajat Patidar (195 runs) and RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (184 runs) are at the number four and five spots.

IPL 2026 top run scorers:

Player Team Matches Innings Runs Highest Score 100s 50s H Klaasen SRH 5 5 224 62 0 2 Ishan Kishan SRH 5 5 213 91 0 2 V Sooryavanshi RR 5 5 200 78 0 2 RM Patidar RCB 4 4 195 63 0 2 YBK Jaiswal RR 5 5 184 77* 0 2 V Kohli RCB 4 4 179 69* 0 2 DC Jurel RR 5 5 176 81* 0 2 JC Buttler GT 4 4 176 60 0 2 Sameer Rizvi DC 4 4 166 90 0 2 Shubman Gill GT 3 3 165 70 0 2

IPL 2026 purple cap leaderboard

In the top wicket-takers’ race of the season, GT’s Prasidh Krishna is now leading the chart with 10 wickets to his name, following his four-fer vs LSG on Sunday. He is followed by RR’s Ravi Bishnoi and CSK’s Anshul Kamboj with nine and eight wickets, respectively.

IPL 2026 top wicket takers: