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IPL 2026 points table: CSK, SRH, PBKS rankings; orange, purple cap holders

Despite two consecutive losses, Punjab Kings continue to lead IPL 2026 points table with 13 points in nine matches

IPL 2026 points table

IPL 2026 points table

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 10:23 PM IST

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Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking each other on in match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with both teams looking to secure their second successive win and boost their chances in the race to the playoffs.  CSK need to chase down 156 runs target set by DC in order to complete the season double over Axar Patel-led side.
 
CSK and DC are currently sitting sixth and seventh respectively in the table with eight points each in nine matches and are only separated on the basis of net run rate.
 
 
Although a win for CSK will not improve their position in the points table as they will still be sitting behind fifth-placed Gujarat Titans (GT), who have 12 points to their name, they will definitely reduce the points gap with the top five teams.
 
On the other hand, if DC manage to beat CSK, they will replace CSK at the sixth spot with 10 points and will take one step further towards a top-four finish.
 
As of the moment, Punjab Kings (PBKS), with 13 points, hold the top spot in the points table, while there is a four-way tie from the second to fifth spot between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT), who are only separated by net run rate difference. 

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are seventh, with eight points each, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are at the eighth spot with seven points.
 
Mumbai Indians (MI), despite the win against LSG, are still at the number nine spot with six points, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) remain at the bottom of the points table with just four points to their name.
 
IPL 2026 updated point table:
 
IPL 2026 points table
Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 PBKS 9 6 2 1 13 0.855
2 RCB 9 6 3 0 12 1.42
3 SRH 10 6 4 0 12 0.832
4 RR 10 6 4 0 12 0.51
5 GT 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147
6 CSK 9 4 5 0 8 0.005
7 DC 9 4 5 0 8 -0.895
8 KKR 9 3 5 1 7 -0.751
9 MI 10 3 7 0 6 -0.65
10 LSG 9 2 7 0 4 -1.08

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

DC opener KL Rahul (445 runs) replaced SRH's Abhishek Sharma (440 runs) at the top of top run scorers' list with his 12 runs innings vs CSK. Heinrich Klaasen (425 runs in 10 innings) is at the third spot. 
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings
Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s
KL Rahul 10 10 445 49.44 180.89 44 24
Abhishek Sharma 10 10 440 48.89 206.57 41 32
Heinrich Klaasen 10 10 425 53.12 156.83 33 19
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 10 10 404 40.4 237.65 35 37
Sai Sudharshan 10 10 385 38.50 158.43 38 18

IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard

The race for the Purple Cap is heating up with the top four bowlers all close in terms of wickets taken at the moment. RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken over the lead in the chart with 17 wickets in nine matches. He is followed by CSK's Anshul Kamboj, also with 17 wickets, after which GT's Kagiso Rabada has 16 wickets, while RR's Jofra Archer and SRH's Eshan Malinga are the next two with 15 wickets each. 
IPL 2026 purple cap standings
Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-FERS 5-Fers
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 35 210 17 15.53 264 0 0
Anshul Kamboj 10 35.4 214 17 18.70 318 0 0
Kagiso Rabada 10 10 234 16 22.50 360 0 0
Jofra Archer 10 37 222 15 21.27 319 0 0
Eshan Malinga 10 31 186 15 18.93 284 1 0
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 10:09 PM IST

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