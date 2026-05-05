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DC vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings through its app and website

DC vs CSK broadcast details

DC vs CSK broadcast details

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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The Delhi Capitals will look to end their inconsistency when they host Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026 on Tuesday, with the match starting at 7.30 pm IST. Both teams are locked on eight points from nine games, leaving no margin for error in the race to the playoffs.
 
Delhi come into the contest after a much-needed win in Jaipur, but their home form remains a concern following painful losses, including conceding 265 to Punjab and a narrow defeat to Gujarat. The form of Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul at the top, along with the return of Mitchell Starc, offers encouragement.
 
CSK, meanwhile, will be without MS Dhoni, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad regaining form is a major boost. With both teams desperate, a high-pressure clash awaits.  IPL 2026 Match 48, DC vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
Now, before the match begins, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the DC vs CSK IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 DC vs CSK broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch DC vs CSK in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings take place in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 5 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 will be held at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 5.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match in the IPL 2026 on May 5?
 
The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 begin on May 5?
 
The match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on its app and website. 
 
   

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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