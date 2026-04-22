IPL 2026 points table: Team rankings and key stats after LSG vs RR match
Elsewhere in the competition, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) victory over Delhi Capitals helped them rise to fourth place in the standings, while DC slipped to fifth.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Rajasthan Royals (RR), powered by a strong all-round performance, beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) away from home in match 31 of IPL 2026 to return to winning ways and collect crucial two points. With this victory, RR climbed to second place in the points table with 10 points, strengthening their position in the race for the playoffs. LSG, meanwhile, continued to struggle and remained stuck at ninth position after another disappointing result.
Elsewhere in the competition, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) victory over Delhi Capitals helped them rise to fourth place in the standings, while DC slipped to fifth.
At the top of the table, Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued their unbeaten run, leading with 11 points from six games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SRH are closely placed behind the Royals in the top four, both locked on 8 points, keeping the playoff race tightly contested.
DC and Gujarat Titans (GT) sit fifth and sixth respectively with six points each, separated only by net run rate. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) occupy seventh and eighth positions with four points apiece from six matches. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), despite finally registering their first win of the season, remain at the bottom of the table.
|IPL 2026 points table
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|PBKS
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|1.42
|2
|RR
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|0.599
|3
|RCB
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|1.171
|4
|SRH
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.82
|5
|DC
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.13
|6
|GT
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.821
|7
|MI
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0.067
|8
|CSK
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.78
|9
|LSG
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-1.173
|10
|KKR
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|-0.879
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SRH’s Abhishek Sharma, with his brilliant ton against DC, has taken his total runs tally in IPL 2026 to 323 runs and is now leading the race for the Orange Cap. He is followed closely by his teammate Heinrich Klaasen (320 runs) and GT skipper Shubman Gill (265 runs) at second and third spot.
|IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|INNS
|RUNS
|AVG
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Abhishek Sharma
|7
|7
|323
|53.83
|215.33
|25
|27
|Heinrich Klaasen
|7
|7
|320
|53.33
|153.11
|22
|13
|Shubman Gill
|5
|5
|265
|53
|151.43
|27
|10
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|7
|7
|254
|36.29
|220.87
|26
|20
|Virat Kohli
|6
|6
|247
|49.4
|157.32
|28
|8
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|7
|7
|245
|49
|155.06
|27
|12
|Ishan Kishan
|7
|7
|238
|34
|188.89
|24
|13
|Rajat Patidar
|6
|6
|230
|46
|212.96
|12
|22
IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard
LSG's Prince Yadav took over the purple cap leaderboard with his 2 wickets vs RR taking him to 13 wickets on the night. Despite CSK’s lacklustre run in IPL 2026 so far, their pacer Anshul Kamboj, with 13 wickets in six matches, is 2nd in the standings. He is followed by SRH's Eshan Malinga (12 wickets). The previous edition’s Purple Cap winner, GT’s Prasidh Krishna (12 wickets) completes the top 4 bowlers.
|IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|OVERS
|BALLS
|WKTS
|AVG
|RUNS
|4-FERS
|5-FERS
|Prince Yadav
|7
|26
|156
|13
|16.77
|218
|0
|0
|Anshul Kamboj
|6
|21.4
|130
|13
|16.23
|211
|0
|0
|Eshan Malinga
|7
|23
|138
|12
|18.08
|217
|1
|0
|Prasidh Krishna
|6
|24
|144
|12
|19.83
|238
|1
|0
|Ravi Bishnoi
|7
|22
|132
|11
|20.3
|203
|1
|0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|6
|24
|144
|10
|20
|200
|0
|0
|Kagiso Rabada
|6
|23
|138
|10
|22.4
|224
|0
|0
|Jofra Archer
|7
|24
|144
|9
|21.56
|194
|0
|0
|Harsh Dubey
|6
|17
|102
|8
|17.75
|142
|0
|0
|Krunal Pandya
|6
|21
|126
|8
|22.5
|180
|0
|0
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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 11:04 PM IST