Friday, May 16, 2025 | 07:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / BCB grants Mustafizur short-term NOC to play IPL for Delhi Capitals

BCB grants Mustafizur short-term NOC to play IPL for Delhi Capitals

The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed in an official statement that Mustafizur Rahman will be available to play in the IPL only from May 18 to 24

Mustafizur Rahman leaves IPL to get US Visa cleared. Photo: Sportzpics

Mustafizur Rahman. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) allowing pacer Mustafizur Rahman to play for the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals between 18 and 24 May, 2025. This decision comes after Rahman fulfils his national duty in the first T20 International against the UAE on 17 May in Sharjah.
 
The 29-year-old left-arm pacer was signed as a replacement for Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk. Rahman’s availability is limited to the remaining league games, as he is expected to rejoin Bangladesh for their five-match T20 series against Pakistan starting 25 May in Faisalabad. 
 
 
Delhi Capitals, aiming for a playoff spot, have been impacted by foreign players withdrawing amid recent geopolitical tensions. Rahman’s brief participation brings much-needed reinforcement to their pace attack during a crucial stage of the IPL.
 
BCB grants NOC for limited period 

Also Read

RCB vs KKR

IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Rohit sharma, Rohit

Waiting to walk out from the Rohit stand, says Akash Ambani in tribute

Mayank Yadav

IPL 2025: New Zealand's Will O'Rourke replace Mayank Yadav in LSG squad

Rahul Dravid, Eugene Levy

Hollywood meets IPL: Schitt's Eugene Levy joins Rajasthan Royals fan club

MS Dhoni, Dhoni, CSK

How can fans book tickets for MS Dhoni's last probable IPL match in Delhi?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed in an official statement that Mustafizur Rahman will be available to play in the IPL only from 18 to 24 May. This limited NOC period aligns with his national commitments, ensuring he can represent Bangladesh in their upcoming international fixtures.
 
“As per the decision of BCB Cricket Operations, Mustafizur Rahman has been granted the NOC to participate in IPL 2025 during this period,” the BCB said.
 
National duty comes first 
Rahman is currently in the UAE, where Bangladesh will face the host nation in two T20 Internationals on 17 and 19 May. Afterwards, Bangladesh will tour Pakistan for a five-match T20 series starting 25 May. Since the NOC expires on 24 May, Rahman will promptly return to join the national squad for the Pakistan tour, ensuring his priority remains with Bangladesh cricket.
 
Delhi Capitals face player shortages 
Delhi Capitals have faced significant challenges with their foreign player line-up. The franchise’s Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and South African batter Donovan Ferreira have withdrawn from the tournament, citing personal reasons.
 
The IPL was also briefly halted due to heightened India–Pakistan border tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on 22 April. These developments have disrupted team strategies, making Rahman’s inclusion, albeit short-term, a vital boost as the Capitals push for a playoff berth.
 
Rahman joins Capitals for crucial games 
Rahman will join Delhi Capitals on 18 May, just ahead of their match against Gujarat Titans on 19 May. His presence is expected to strengthen the Capitals’ pace attack in the final league games.
 
However, with his limited availability, Delhi will need to plan carefully for the concluding stages of the IPL. Rahman’s experience and skill could prove decisive in helping the franchise maintain momentum as the playoffs approach.

More From This Section

MI's playoff qualification scenario in IPL 2025

IPL 2025 MI playoffs scenarios: How Mumbai can confirm top-four finish?

IPL tickets sold out

IPL 2025: DC vs GT and KKR vs RCB match tickets sold out days before action

PBKS IPL 2025 playoff scenario

IPL 2025 PBKS playoffs scenarios: Can Punjab end their decade-long wait?

IPL 2025 schedule DC

IPL 2025 revised schedule: DC matches timetable, live time, streaming

IPL 2025 schedule GT

IPL 2025 revised schedule: GT matches timetable, live time, streaming

Topics : IPL 2025 Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Mustafizur Rahman Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayIndian E-PassportPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon