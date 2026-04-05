RCB vs CSK Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Tim David, skipper Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal unleashed a storming display of batting to propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to a massive 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL clash on Sunday. Padikkal (50 off 29 balls) and David (70 off 25 balls) attacked the CSK bowlers relentlessly, while Patidar contributed an unbeaten 48 off 19 balls to complete the carnage. Padikkal’s innings featured two crucial partnerships—56 runs with Phil Salt (46) for the second wicket and 58 with Patidar for the third—that stabilized RCB after the early dismissal of Virat Kohli (28), who had been dropped on seven by Shivam Dube. Salt dominated the second-wicket stand, hitting two sixes in the Powerplay to help RCB reach 51/1.

After Salt’s dismissal, Padikkal accelerated, hitting successive sixes and a four off Dube, and completed his IPL-fifty with a single off Matt Henry. He eventually fell attempting a reverse scoop off Jamie Overton. By the 15th over, RCB were 153/3, setting the stage for a brutal finish.

In the final five overs, Patidar and David added an unbeaten 99-run partnership, punishing wayward bowling. Patidar dominated Khaleel Ahmed with two sixes and a four, while David smashed three sixes off Noor Ahmad and four more off Overton in the 19th over, showcasing RCB’s destructive firepower and exposing CSK’s bowling vulnerabilities.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and decided to field first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Gaikwad: We will bowl first. Obviously, high scoring ground. Looks like a good pitch, there's going to be some runs. We'll look to restrict them as much as possible. MS is getting back slowly, sometimes it taks time, if he's ready to play, it'll be soon. The first game was disappointing, but our batting was much better in the second game. Everyone is feeling confident. Same team for us. Rajat: We were looking to bowl first, but it looks like a hard pitch, so we're happy to bat. It's a fresh wicket. The boys played well in the last game and we're looking to continue here. The way everyone played in the last game was tremendous, everyone had clarity in their role and they vare high in confidence. We're going with the same side.

IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet How to watch RCB vs CSK in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 5 (Sunday).

What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026?

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026?

The toss for the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in India?