IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

In the 12th match of IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Punjab Kings. KKR struggled in their previous outing, suffering a 65-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, marking their second consecutive loss of the season. Batting first, SRH posted a formidable 226, and KKR’s chase never really got going. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with 52 off 29 balls, supported by Rinku Singh’s 35, but the rest of the lineup faltered as KKR were dismissed for 161. In the bowling department, Blessing Muzarabani impressed with 4/41, while Vaibhav Arora picked up two wickets.

Punjab Kings, in contrast, come into the match on a high after a 5-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings. Defending 210, CSK were chased down in 18.4 overs, thanks to solid contributions from Prabhsimran Singh (43), Shreyas Iyer (50), and Priyansh Arya (39 off 11). Vijaykumar Vyshak’s 2/38, along with wickets from Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett, and Marco Jansen, ensured PBKS restricted CSK effectively.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up Both teams will look to carry momentum and strengthen their positions in IPL 2026.

IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS probable playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), C Green, RK Singh, Ramandeep Singh, SP Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, B Muzarabani

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): P Arya, P Simran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, S Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, MP Stoinis, M Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 35

KKR won: 21

PBKS won: 13

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Kartik Tyagi

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad

IPL 2026 match on April 6: KKR vs PBKS live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 6 (Monday) in IPL 2026?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will face off in match 12 of IPL 2026 on April 6 (Monday).

What is the venue of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match?

Eden Gardens will host the IPL 2026 clash between KKR and PBKS.

When will the live toss for the KKR vs PBKS take place?

The live toss is scheduled for 7 PM IST on April 6.

Which TV channels will live telecast the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match in India?

Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.