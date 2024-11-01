IPL 2025 Auction promises explosive bidding wars for cricket's big names

With the IPL 2025 mega auction around the corner, franchises are bracing for intense bidding wars as marquee players prepare to enter the spotlight. Cricket fans and team owners alike are anticipating fierce competition to secure their top choices, with the likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Trent Boult ready to command the bidding floor.
Here are some of the players who are expected to trigger a bidding war this time:
KL Rahul
Once the face of Lucknow Super Giants, former skipper KL Rahul was left off LSG’s retention list, a decision that now primes him for a major bid. Rumour has it that Royal Challengers Bengaluru has their eye on him, and with his proven calibre, Rahul could become one of the hottest picks of the season.
|KL Rahul batting and fielding stats in IPL
|YEAR
|MATCHES
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|132
|20
|4683
|132*
|45.47
|3479
|134.61
|4
|37
|400
|187
|76
|7
|2024
|14
|0
|520
|82
|37.14
|382
|136.13
|0
|4
|45
|19
|15
|2
|2023
|9
|1
|274
|74
|34.25
|242
|113.22
|0
|2
|28
|4
|4
|0
|2022
|15
|3
|616
|103*
|51.33
|455
|135.38
|2
|4
|45
|30
|9
|0
|2021
|13
|3
|626
|98*
|62.6
|451
|138.8
|0
|6
|48
|30
|11
|0
|2020
|14
|2
|670
|132*
|55.83
|518
|129.34
|1
|5
|58
|23
|10
|0
|2019
|14
|3
|593
|100*
|53.9
|438
|135.38
|1
|6
|49
|25
|7
|0
|2018
|14
|2
|659
|95*
|54.91
|416
|158.41
|0
|6
|66
|32
|10
|1
|2016
|14
|3
|397
|68*
|44.11
|271
|146.49
|0
|4
|37
|16
|5
|4
|2015
|9
|3
|142
|44*
|28.4
|126
|112.69
|0
|0
|8
|5
|1
|0
|2014
|11
|0
|166
|46
|20.75
|164
|101.21
|0
|0
|12
|3
|4
|0
|2013
|5
|0
|20
|12
|10
|16
|125
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
Rishabh Pant
In a surprising move, Delhi Capitals released Rishabh Pant, making the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter available to the highest bidder. Known for his fearless style, Pant is sure to be a target for multiple franchises, setting the stage for a thrilling auction.
|Rishabh Pant IPL batting and fielding stats
|YEAR
|MATCHES
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|111
|17
|3284
|128*
|35.31
|2205
|148.93
|1
|18
|296
|154
|75
|23
|2024
|13
|2
|446
|88*
|40.55
|287
|155.4
|0
|3
|36
|25
|11
|5
|2022
|14
|2
|340
|44
|30.91
|224
|151.79
|0
|0
|35
|16
|8
|4
|2021
|16
|4
|419
|58*
|34.91
|326
|128.52
|0
|3
|42
|10
|10
|3
|2020
|14
|3
|343
|56
|31.18
|301
|113.95
|0
|1
|31
|9
|13
|0
|2019
|16
|3
|488
|78*
|37.53
|300
|162.66
|0
|3
|37
|27
|18
|6
|2018
|14
|1
|684
|128*
|52.61
|394
|173.6
|1
|5
|68
|37
|4
|2
|2017
|14
|0
|366
|97
|26.14
|221
|165.61
|0
|2
|28
|24
|8
|3
|2016
|10
|2
|198
|69
|24.75
|152
|130.26
|0
|1
|19
|6
|3
|0
Shreyas Iyer
Last season’s title-winning captain for Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer, was informed he wouldn’t be retained for the auction, a bold call by KKR. Whether letting their championship leader go will backfire remains to be seen, but Iyer’s skills make him a top prospect.
|Shreyas Iyer IPL batting and fielding stats
|YEAR
|MATCHES
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|115
|18
|3127
|96
|32.24
|2453
|127.48
|0
|21
|271
|113
|49
|0
|2024
|14
|5
|351
|58*
|39
|239
|146.86
|0
|2
|34
|14
|10
|0
|2022
|14
|1
|401
|85
|30.85
|298
|134.56
|0
|3
|41
|11
|5
|0
|2021
|8
|3
|175
|47*
|35
|171
|102.33
|0
|0
|7
|5
|6
|0
|2020
|17
|2
|519
|88*
|34.6
|421
|123.27
|0
|3
|40
|16
|6
|0
|2019
|16
|1
|463
|67
|30.86
|386
|119.94
|0
|3
|41
|14
|8
|0
|2018
|14
|3
|411
|93*
|37.36
|310
|132.58
|0
|4
|29
|21
|5
|0
|2017
|12
|2
|338
|96
|33.8
|243
|139.09
|0
|2
|36
|10
|3
|0
|2016
|6
|0
|30
|19
|5
|43
|69.76
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2015
|14
|1
|439
|83
|33.76
|342
|128.36
|0
|4
|41
|21
|2
|0
Trent Boult
Rajasthan Royals’ ace in the powerplay and death overs, Trent Boult, was also released, opening the doors for franchises in need of a potent new-ball bowler. Boult’s ability to unsettle top-order batters is expected to spark a bidding frenzy as teams vie for his expertise.
|Trent Boult IPL bowling stats
|YEAR
|MATCHES
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|104
|2337
|3230
|121
|4/18
|26.69
|8.29
|19.31
|1
|0
|2024
|16
|320
|443
|16
|3/22
|27.69
|8.31
|20
|0
|0
|2023
|10
|228
|312