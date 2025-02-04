Business Standard

Will injured Rajasthan captain Samson be available for start of IPL 2025?

Sanju Samson is expected to be out of action for five to six weeks after suffering a finger fracture against England

CSK vs RR, Sanju Samson, IPL 2020

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson against Chennai Super Kings. Photo: PTI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The misery of India’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson does not seem to be ending anytime soon. After struggling with the bat during the T20 series against England, he is now likely to be away from cricketing action for five to six weeks after picking up a fracture in his index finger during the fifth T20 International against England in Mumbai on Sunday.  Samson received a nasty blow from English pacer—and his Rajasthan Royals teammate—Jofra Archer’s delivery but was able to continue playing after some medical attention. His presence on the field made fans believe the blow was not of a serious nature.  However, the latest media reports suggest otherwise.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
 
Ruled out of Ranji Trophy quarterfinals 
Samson has already returned to Thiruvananthapuram and will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before resuming training. According to reports, Samson’s injury would require at least five to six weeks of recovery before he could resume proper net sessions. Given this timeline, he would be unavailable for Kerala’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against J&K in Pune from February 8-12.
 
Return in IPL 2025? 
Samson’s comeback would most likely happen during the IPL, where he will once again captain Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.  The reports further revealed that his return to competitive cricket would depend on clearance from the NCA after completing rehabilitation, and if the timeline extends beyond initial estimates, he could also miss the early stages of IPL 2025. 

The injury incident 
Samson, who endured a disappointing series against England, sustained the injury when a third delivery from Archer, bowled at nearly 150 kmph, struck his right index finger. Despite the painful blow, he managed to hit a six and a four but later experienced severe swelling in the dugout. Medical scans later confirmed the fracture.
 
Underwhelming series 
After a spectacular run against Bangladesh and South Africa, where he smashed three centuries in seven games, Samson struggled in the England series, managing just 51 runs in five matches. His highest score was 26 in the opening match at Eden Gardens.
 
The Rajasthan Royals skipper faced repeated difficulties against short-pitched deliveries from Archer, Mark Wood, and Saqib Mahmood, often losing his wicket early during the Powerplay.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here   
 

