Saturday, July 11, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Deepti confident India can make early inroads on crucial second day vs ENG

Deepti confident India can make early inroads on crucial second day vs ENG

Invited to bat, India posted 285 in their first innings, courtesy half-centuries from senior batters Smriti Mandhana (83), Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and Deepti (57)

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Seasoned India all-rounder Deepti Sharma said the first hour of the second day will be crucial, adding that the visitors will look to strike early and put England under pressure in the one-off women's Test here.

Invited to bat, India posted 285 in their first innings, courtesy half-centuries from senior batters Smriti Mandhana (83), Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and Deepti (57). The visitors then removed opener Tammy Beaumont before stumps, leaving England at 21 for 1.

"Initial one hour is really important," Deepti said after the end of the opening day's play on Friday.

"I think the total is decent. If there were 20-25 more runs, there would have been an extra margin. But the earlier we take wickets tomorrow, the better it will be for us," she added.

 

England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone claimed three wickets, exploiting variable bounce and turn on the surface and Deepti expects the pitch to continue assisting the bowlers.

Also Read

ENG vs IND 5th T20I preview

England vs India 5th T20I Playing 11, live time (IST), live streaming

England women vs India women One-Off Test preview

ENG-W vs IND-W One-Off Test: Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Shreyas Iyer

England crush India by nine wickets in 4th T20I to clinch five-match series

ENG vs IND 3rd T20 live streaming details

ENG vs IND 4th T20I: Where to watch live streaming of today's match?

Varun Chakaravarthy

ENG vs IND: Varun, Harshit ruled out of final two T20Is due to injuries

"The wicket is turning slightly and sometimes keeping low. The wicket is not the same. We have to be prepared when the ball can bounce and when it can stay low. Tomorrow will be a very important day for us.

"We will focus more on our bowling strength. Like today's wicket, we were getting a slight turn. But sometimes, the ball was staying low and sometime there was bounce. It will help us tomorrow. But we have to focus on our right areas. We have to continue to bowl back-to-back."  Deepti, who shared a crucial partnership in the lower-middle order, credited the top-order batters for laying the platform.

"It feels good that I was able to do this partnership at a crucial time. All credit goes to our 3-4 batters who gave a good start. Jemi (Jemimah), Hari di (Harmanpreet) and Smriti. They built the inning very well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BCCI Team India

BCCI plans review meeting after India's poor T20 show vs IRE and ENG

ENG vs IND 4th T20 preview

England vs India 4th T20I Playing 11, live time IST, live streaming

ENG vs IND 3rd T20 live streaming details

ENG vs IND 3rd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

Sanju Samson

Samson has clarity on his omission from India team, says head coach Gambhir

England's Jofra Archer celebrates with England's Sam Curran and England's Adil Rashid after taking the wicket of India's Shreyas Iyer caught out by England's Jacob Bethell

IPL had easy wickets, now it's back to normal conditions, says Jofra Archer

Topics : India cricket team England cricket team India vs England Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBSNL Satellite PhoneQ1 Results TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamIndia Food InflationTCS Share Price TodayFD Rates July 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance